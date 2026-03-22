Tanqueray: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Tanqueray London Dry Gin is one of the most approachable and readily available gins on the market. But behind that approachability, there's a lot of history: established in 1830 by brothers Charles and Edward Tanqueray, Tanqueray is characteristic of a gin variety known as London dry. Compared to other brands in the market, it uses a simpler formulation than other popular gins, incorporating just four botanicals for a versatile taste profile that works well in a variety of different cocktails. It also has a slightly higher alcohol-by-volume percentage than most gins in the market, coming in at 47.3%.

You've almost certainly seen Tanqueray on the shelves of your local liquor store. It's one of the most popular brands of gin worldwide, after all; according to The Spirits Business, Tanqueray moved 4.37 million nine-liter cases of gin in 2025. If you're interested in trying it for yourself, here's everything you need to know about Tanqueray's London Dry Gin and how to drink it.