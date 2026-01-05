7 Best Sodas To Pair With Gin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is a long and storied history when it comes to drinking gin. This juniper-based, botanical-infused, clear liquor dates to the Middle Ages, when the earthy, piney juniper berry was used for medicinal purposes, which is why so many gin bottles today look like old apothecary bottles. Fast forward to the late 1600s when genever — similar juniper spirit — became popular, setting the scene for gin. In the 19th century, advances in production capabilities, such as the invention of single-column distillation that brings more purity than traditional copper pot, led to the introduction of a juniper-forward London dry gin that became the most popular gin option. Soon, producers began infusing it with exotic fruits, spices, herbs, and other botanicals, creating a versatile gin selection that we still enjoy today.

Gin enthusiasts found ways to enjoy the spirit in a variety of gin cocktails, including martinis and highballs. Though gin can work with various mixers, it goes especially well with sodas as carbonated drinks can cut through the liquor's richness while helping deliver a more fragrant, fresh, and light cocktail. Still, due to gin's distinct and complex flavor, some sodas work better than others. To find out which soda types work best with gin, I conducted a taste test by mixing various sodas with traditional and modern-style gins, determining the best options. I utilized my experience, training, and expertise as a Certified Sommelier, spirits writer, and gin lover to narrow down the best seven options.