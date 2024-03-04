The Difference Between Drinking Gin With Tonic Vs Soda

A delicious cocktail is all in the details. Especially for two-ingredient drinks like the gin and tonic, the careful selection of each component, along with the employed ratio, will result in a large pay-off in taste. Plus, it enables experimentation, with a new rendition emerging by a simple exchange of tonic for soda water.

Why bother tinkering with a gin and tonic? The beloved pairing emerged in the 19th century and has stuck around ever since. Well, those clear, bubbly waters of tonic water may seem relatively flavorless, but they actually boast a deceptively bold palate. Flavored with bitter quinine, along with sweet syrup and other botanicals, this beverage exhibits a dry, sweet, and floral taste.

Meanwhile, soda water is simply carbonated water, so it doesn't have a taste. Therefore, employing the soda water with gin turns the drink into an undiluted highball, allowing the flavors of the spirit to take center stage. There's no sugar nor botanicals to interplay with the liquor, so the rendition is defined exclusively by the specific gin — quite a stark difference. It's a surprisingly refreshing mix, with the carbonation really amplifying the gin's complex palate.