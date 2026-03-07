10 Underrated Gin Brands To Know About
In today's crowded gin market, it's hard to know what brands are worth your attention. Some bottles quietly rack up high scores in blind tastings and major competitions but lack the marketing muscle of multinational brands. Others are bartender favorites — the kind poured in serious cocktail bars because they balance beautifully in a martini or bring nuance to a negroni — yet remain unfamiliar to everyday shoppers.
Many underrated gins distinguish themselves through a thoughtful production, showcasing unusual base spirits, meticulous distillation, or a strong sense of terroir. They tend to be independently owned and creatively driven operations with regional distribution, and just as often, they deliver exceptional value. While these underrated gin brands frequently outperform expectations, they may not dominate shelf space. Knowing them means discovering where craftsmanship, character, and credibility converge, long before mainstream recognition catches up.
As a seasoned bartender with first-hand knowledge of both renowned and niche gin brands, I've created this list for the gin drinker on the hunt for their next obsession. Here are 10 underrated gin brands to know about.
Conniption
Connipition Gin has built one of the more quietly impressive résumés in American craft spirits despite having an under-the-radar market presence. While the brand isn't as ubiquitous in the retail scene as other multinational gin houses, the North Carolina distillery has earned more than 60 medals across its portfolio. With a level of validation that signals serious credibility among professional tasters, the disparity between Conniption's competition acclaim and everyday market presence is precisely what makes this brand an underrated gin you should know about.
In 2025, its Navy Strength expression was named the top-ranked gin by the Beverage Testing Institute, earning a 95-point score and the designation of "World's Best Gin." The honor was not isolated. Conniption Navy Strength has repeatedly been named best American Navy strength gin at the World Gin Awards, firmly placing Conniption among the country's most technically accomplished gins.
Yet award dominance has not translated into ubiquity in retail shops, restaurants, and bars. Outside craft-focused shops and cocktail-driven programs in the brand's home state, Conniption remains less visible than its trophy case suggests it should be.
Robert's No. 1
Robert's No. 1 Dry Gin from Oak House Distillery represents one of the more compelling but still under-the-radar offerings in the modern American gin landscape. Since its debut, this contemporary dry gin has been repeatedly singled out in reputable tastings and competitions, even capturing a gold medal at the American Distilling Institute's International Spirits Competition. It's also ranked highly among independent reviewers, garnering a 94-point rating that underscores its balance and complexity.
The story behind the brand deepens its appeal. Founded by Supakana Nagachinta and Rob Woods, Oak House Distillery is the first legal distillery to open in Athens, Georgia, in more than a century. Employing a vapor infusion process through a custom column still, the distillery blends traditional technique with creative botanical exploration to produce a Southeast Asian-inspired London Dry style in the American South.
Despite this combination of accolades, craftsmanship, and distinctive appeal, Robert's No. 1 remains comparatively niche outside its regional market. That disconnect between quality and wider recognition is exactly why it's an underrated gin you should know about.
Letherbee
Letherbee Distillers stands out as an underrated gin brand for its authentic origin, independent ethos, and adventurous craft that goes beyond the typical spirits narrative. In Chicago, however, founder Brenton Engel and his bootstrapped operation have gained an impressive following that predates the brand itself. Back in 2007, Engel built a reputation by making moonshine in his basement, and a few years later, an early iteration called "Illinois Joy" quickly grabbed the attention of the city's best bartenders and chefs.
From those humble roots, Letherbee has grown into an international boutique operation known not just for its Original Label Gin but for semi-annual seasonal gins released in limited batches. These seasonal variants — such as Vernal and Autumnal gins — showcase unusual botanicals and creative flavor profiles that attract dedicated enthusiasts and collectors.
Still, Letherbee's fiercely independent status makes the brand feel underrated. The company operates without outside investment or corporate influence, maintaining full creative control over its recipes and production. While not as widely known as larger commercial brands, those in the gin community often praise Letherbee's hands-on craftsmanship, botanical innovation, and the passion infused in every bottle — a combination worthy of broader recognition.
Republic of Fremantle
Republic of Fremantle earns its place on the underrated list not through a lack of accolades but because many gin lovers outside Australia still haven't discovered its compelling story and exceptional spirits. Founded in Fremantle, Western Australia, the distillery makes its own base spirit from Verdelho grapes sourced from century-old vines in the Swan Valley, and from that, it distills its gin. With a portfolio showcasing its "grape-to-glass" philosophy, Fremantle Full Bodied Gin delivers a smooth, complex flavor profile that you won't find in typical grain-based gins.
That unique craftsmanship has translated into serious industry recognition. In fact, Fremantle Full Bodied Gin won double gold at the American Distilling Institute Awards and a gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Despite these accolades, the Western Australian remains relatively niche on the global gin stage. Yet its inventive production methods, boutique origins, and trophy case of awards suggest the brand deserves wider recognition.
Madrona
Madrona Distillery is the kind of gin producer that racks up medals without making much noise about it. Since launching in Redmond, Washington, the distillery's flagship, Madrona Dry Gin, has earned gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with additional platinum and double gold distinctions in domestic and U.K. tastings. On paper, the brand's résumé reads like a breakout brand. In practice, Madrona still feels like an insider's bottle.
Part of the appeal lies in its origin story. Founder and head distiller Tom Allan trained at Scotland's Heriot-Watt University, bringing formal distilling expertise back to the Pacific Northwest. For his Madrona Dry Gin, Allan landed on the botanical recipe after years of research and testing alongside gin experts from England, Scotland, and the U.S. Blending that knowledge of classic technique with the regional character of the Pacific Northwest, Madrona created a product that is worthy of its blue-ribbon status.
And then there's the value. Despite its award haul and technical pedigree, Madrona is often priced competitively with far less decorated gins. At 46% alcohol by volume, a 750 ml bottle of Madrona Dry Gin retails at $39.99. That combination — serious credentials, meticulous production, and accessible pricing — is exactly what makes it feel underrated.
Bluecoat
Bluecoat American Dry Gin stands out as an underrated gin brand because it helped define a distinctly American style of gin while earning respect from bartenders and spirits judges alike – yet it often flies below the broader consumer radar. Its maker, Philadelphia Distilling, was the first craft distillery to open in Pennsylvania since Prohibition, and Bluecoat quickly became known for its handcrafted, citrus-forward profile that diverged from traditional London Dry norms.
Its classic expression uses 100% organic botanicals, including the gentler Mediterranean juniper and American citrus peels, distilled in a hand-hammered copper still. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Bluecoat won double gold, in addition to earning the distinction of best in class at the International Wine & Spirits Competition. While these accolades underline its quality among global peers, it's also a choice pick among bartenders who appreciate its bright, balanced character in cocktails from martinis to Collinses.
Still, Bluecoat's pedigree and influence on the American Dry category of gin remains less visible than many import brands on shelves and menus. That gap between reputation among professionals and general recognition is precisely what makes it feel underrated.
St. George
A true example of an underrated brand that's celebrated by bartenders and craft spirits enthusiasts alike, St. George Spirits is one of America's most innovative gin producers that often flies under the mainstream radar. Founded in 1982 by Jörg Rupf, a German distiller inspired by California's abundant raw materials, St. George helped spark the American craft distilling movement, and decades later, remains independently owned and artistically driven.
Its signature Terroir Gin uses locally foraged botanicals like Douglas fir, California bay laurel, and coastal sage to evoke the state's forests and chaparral in every sip. Embodying the distillery's terroir identity, St. George Terroir Gin has earned multiple awards, including gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and that recognition speaks to its quality and distinctiveness.
Beyond the competitive stage, bartenders often praise St. George's gins for their complexity and versatility in cocktails. Despite this acclaim and its rich history, the brand remains a craft favorite rather than a household name, which is exactly why it's an underrated gin you should know about.
Neversink
Neversink is an excellent example of an underrated brand with an ethos that many lovers of craft spirits treasure. Far from a generic neutral grain gin, the distillery draws deeply from New York's agricultural identity, sourcing apples from local orchards and distilling an apple-based spirit that serves as the foundation for its gin.
Bartenders across New York have praised Neversink for its balance of texture and aromas, a testament to its appeal among industry professionals. While Neversink Gin is featured in cocktail programs with both classic and modern gin drinks, the brand's distribution remains limited primarily to New York State. Though not as widely recognized in major national award lists, Neversink's craft production methods and strong local identity highlight it as a gin worthy of broader attention and appreciation. Since many gin drinkers outside the region may never encounter it, Neversink is definitely an underrated brand you should know about.
Leopold Bros.
Leopold Bros. is one of those gin producers that consistently earns respect from bartenders and spirits obsessives, and yet it remains underrated among the broader gin-drinking public. Founded by brothers Todd and Scott Leopold in 1999, the independent, family-owned distillery relocated to Colorado and built its reputation on doing everything from scratch. If you're in Denver, Leopold Bros. is a craft distillery worth visiting, as the company is famous for a world of spirits.
Uniquely crafted using a process called fractional distillation, each botanical is distilled separately and later blended into a balanced, nuanced spirit. That commitment to craft and ingredient integrity has set Leopold apart in a world of mass-produced gin. Often cited for its cocktail versatility and thoughtful texture among bartenders, Leopold Bros.' American Small Batch Gin has also been recognized in major competitions, earning a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and other forms of wider industry acclaim. However, its deep craftsmanship and terroir-informed profile aren't always reflected in mainstream bar lists or retail displays, and that's precisely why Leopold Bros. is an underrated brand you should know about.
Broker's
Broker's London Dry Gin is one of those gins that deserves wider recognition than it often gets. Beloved by bartenders and critics but still underrated in the broader spirits world, Broker's was born from a desire to revive a classic London Dry style with a unique personality. Symbolized by the iconic miniature bowler hat perched on every bottle, Broker's roots in a 200-year-old English distillery connect it to a long heritage of traditional gin making while carrying a fresh appeal for modern cocktail culture.
The brand has picked up awards at events like the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Gin Masters, earning serious praise on the international stage. That combination of heritage, craftsmanship, and acclaim all come together at a very approachable price point, giving drinkers exceptional value compared with many premium gins. At 47% alcohol by volume, a 750 ml bottle of Broker's Gin retails at about $24.99, and that affordability helps explain why Broker's is beloved by those "in the know."