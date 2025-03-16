What Exactly Are Botanical Flavors And How Are They Used?

Sugar and salt are far from the only flavoring agents for any baker worth their weight in flour. The same goes for mixologists and chefs. Innovative epicures are branching out to less-reached-for ingredients to take their culinary creations to the next level — and botanicals are the name of the game.

Cooking with botanicals can be loosely defined as any time plant matter is used to add flavor to a recipe. Those botanicals can be derived from flowers, leaves, roots, or fruits, and as a result offer wide-ranging flavor notes from herbaceous to bitter, savory, grassy, floral, and vegetal. In other words, a "botanical" recipe might taste like a green bell pepper or like a perfumey rose. Regardless of the specific taste, incorporating botanicals lends immediate depth, sophistication, and intrigue to your tried-and-true recipes. Bust out the plant matter for an impressive, avant-garde departure from the traditional flavors to which the palette might be more accustomed. Your dinner party guests won't soon forget the conceptual sensory experience they shared at your aromatic table.

Happily, just as their flavors can be so wide-ranging, botanicals offer a similarly wide-ranging scope of opportunities for inclusion, from cocktails to baked goods to sautéing and roasting. Two surefire methods for incorporating botanicals into your go-to recipe rotation is to turn them into flecked compound butters or flavored simple syrups. These can be used as finishers over other dishes. Or, alternatively, don't be shy about making that botanical ingredient the star of the show.