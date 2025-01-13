The Key Ingredient That Gives Store-Bought Ground Beef An Italian Flavor

Ground beef is naturally savory, but it's still mild enough to take on the tastes of whatever you desire. Whenever you're in the mood to spruce it up for a certain cuisine or mirror the taste of another ingredient, all you need is the right spice. To get ground beef to taste a little more like Italian sausage, make it with fennel seeds.

There are far too many bold essential ingredients in Italian cooking for a singular spice to define the cuisine. When you narrow things down to Italian sausage, however, fennel seed is the clear winner. The spiced meat is savory and earthy, a credit to classic Italian seasoning components like oregano, basil, and garlic powder. Yet, the aromatic, slightly sweet quality it has is all thanks to fennel seeds. Native to the Mediterranean, the seeds have a spiced, warm taste that resembles anise or licorice. Since their flavor stands apart from other seasonings used in the sausage, it's the one thing your ground beef really needs to get a touch of Italian flavor.

The umami meat perfectly complements the sweet, earthy spice, with the flavors meshing together easily. Crush the fennel seeds up and sprinkle them onto the ground beef as it sizzles in a pan. For a bolder taste, toast the seeds beforehand. You can add in herbs that pair well with the fennel, or use a blend that pairs it with other ingredients, like Gustus Vitae's Taste of Tuscany Gourmet Seasoning.

