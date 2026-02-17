9 Craft Distilleries In The US You Should Visit

The U.S. spirits landscape has evolved far beyond the recognition of simply being the birthplace of bourbon. In recent years, we've seen a transformation in both the quality and individuality that the country's craft distilleries have been able to produce. While previous decades were dominated by the big-name distilleries, far more awards are going to craft distillers who have mastered the art of producing high-quality whiskeys, rums, gins, and more.

Today, you'll find these distilleries popping up in aircraft hangars, mountain towns, and cities. The success is forcing American drinkers to rethink their choices when they browse the aisles — there are just so many more to choose from. Added to that, these craft distilleries are becoming destinations not only for those who enjoy the spirits but also for families who are looking for a unique experience while they're traveling about the country.

While innovation and high-quality local sourcing are key factors to success, climate also plays a big role. From the high altitudes of Utah to the heat of Texas, local grains and unique climates are giving these distilleries an opportunity to create remarkable labels. With this success, however, comes a challenge for spirit lovers — which craft distillery to choose? To help you, we've listened to the spirit writers, noted the award success, and tried a few to give our own verdict on what to look out for. From big award winners to the labels that writers rave about, here's our list of nine craft distilleries in the U.S. you should visit.