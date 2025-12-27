Stock Your Bar Without Breaking The Bank: 13 Affordable Liquors To Keep On Hand

Holidays or not, you can stock your bar year-round without fearing you'll break the bank. Sure, the occasional splurge-worthy bottle is primed to set your guests' eyes aglow, but your next soiree will be all the merrier if you plan your liquor list ahead of time and, most importantly, stock up!

You're probably thinking that caseload will cost more than the luxury tequila you've been eyeing — that hand-painted, brutalist sculpture with the hole in the center. Well, that does sound pricey, but as a mixologist with a taste for quality and brass tacks, let me assure you that you can stock your bar with all the major liquors (and a couple of workhorses) without staring down a big hole on your bank statement.

As a bartender experienced in the craft of making cocktails and balancing flavors, I'm well-steeped in the liquor market. Having worked with major players and local legends, I understand the considerations that come with making a liquor purchase, but for this specific list, we're talking affordability. So, having mentioned brass tacks, here's what I mean when I say affordable. To me, affordability sits at the intersection of quality, versatility, and price point.

If you're on board with the under $20-30 range per 750 ml bottle, then this list of great value spirits is for you. Most bottles are available at your local liquor store, and at these prices, you can stock your bar for roughly $250. Maybe one or two bottles will require extra effort to find, but if you're up for it, this list will ensure you're getting the best bang for your buck while having something for everyone.