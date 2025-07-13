11 Types Of Amari, Explained

Built on layers of complexity and botanical aromas, amaro is a broad category of liqueur that mainly involves herbs. Also the Italian word for bitter, the bottled end result is usually some combination of bitter and sweet. While not true in every instance, amaro is served as a digestif, at room temperature, and on its own — save for the orange peel, of course. Amari (the plural form of amaro) come in a variety of distinct styles, though one trademark trait remains: bitterness.

While recipes have been closely guarded for centuries, amaro is typically made by macerating a blend of botanicals, such as herbs, flowers, roots, aromatic bark, and/or citrus peels, and leaving the filtrate to infuse in a neutral spirit. Originally crafted by ancient monks and healers throughout medieval Europe, early amari were medicinal. However, as commercial amaro production ramped up in the 19th century, Italian producers popularized the bittersweet herbal liqueur as brands like Ramazzotti, Amaro Montenegro, and Fernet-Branca rose to prominence. These OG Italian producers continue to be some of the best amari brands on the market, but America's interest in amari — as drinkers and distillers — is only rising.

As a bartender with first-hand experience working in Italian-inspired enotecas, I became very familiar with all of the usual suspects in the amaro line-up. My interest really piqued when I finally opened the obscure one-offs and artisanal bottles that inspired me to experiment with my own bitter infusions in-house. What I quickly learned was there's a seemingly endless and wildly robust offering of amari out there to try. From old-world producers to American-made amari, I've funneled my expertise into a field guide of amari styles for newbie amaro drinker or enthusiasts in need of a quick refresher.