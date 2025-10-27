The Reality Of Why Buffalo Trace Bourbon Is So Hard To Find

Buffalo Trace whiskeys are a favorite for bourbon drinkers of all stripes. The eponymous flagship whiskey, Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon Whiskey, is an inexpensive entry level bottle that still boasts exceptional quality — the sort of bottle that can equally be sipped neat or used for mixing. But that is just the tip of the iceberg for the many bourbon brands produced by Buffalo Trace. Unfortunately, in recent years, many of these bottles — including the flagship — have become harder to track down for consumers, leading to plenty of speculation about what could be causing the apparent shortage.

As with many contemporary issues, if you aren't careful which internet rabbit holes you dive into, you'll quickly find yourself enraged and blaming the distillery for creating artificial scarcity to drive up demand and price. However, as with many other conspiracies touted by internet forum posters, there is no real evidence to suggest that this is the case. The most likely culprit of this seeming scarcity is also the most logical: Buffalo Trace has simply become a victim of its own popularity.

Bourbon in general has been on the rise for a while now, and Buffalo Trace whiskeys have been at the front of that wave, thanks in part to the exceptional quality of some of the higher-ticket bottles, such as the Pappy Van Winkle line and the Weller 12 Year Old. As the brand's fan base has grown, so too has demand, which in the bourbon world can quickly lead to more difficulty in finding treasured bottles on the shelf — especially when the scarcity mindset kicks in and shoppers start buying up more than they need.