Buffalo Trace Bourbon Shooters Were Spotted At Costco For A Bargain

If you're still trying to stock up for your July Fourth festivities, head down to your local Costco. The retailer is always coming in clutch with the best deals on high quality alcohol and another great steal has been spotted. Recently, a 12-pack of Buffalo Trace's award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was seen at Costco for a low price.

An eagle-eyed shopper noticed a 12-pack of the 50 mL bottles on sale for $24.99 at a Costco in Covington, Washington. Despite the low price, this whiskey is nothing to scoff at. The famed Buffalo Trace distillery is responsible for a number of top-shelf bourbons you should know, and its Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will forever be a beloved classic. The bourbon is aged in oak barrels for a minimum of eight years, infusing it with notes of molasses, brown sugar, mint, vanilla, and anise.

The $24.99 price tag is an anomaly, considering that the bottle often runs for much more. Although you can currently get a pack of 50 mL bottles for $13.99 elsewhere, that's only for a pack of six that's on sale. The usual price is $23.94, making the Costco deal a much better bargain. Getting your hands on one shooter alone can also be a little pricey, with one 50 mL bottle retailing for $14.