Buffalo Trace's Limited Prohibition Collection Has Been Spotted At Costco For A Bargain

Last October, whiskey distillery Buffalo Trace announced its new annual, limited-edition Prohibition Collection to wide acclaim. If you haven't gone ahead and purchased a set of the five whiskeys already, you should know that Costco has recently added the Prohibition Collection to its shelves at a sizable 20% discount from the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). According to one Reddit user, this brought the cost down from almost $1,000 to $800 at a store in Arizona. At this point, we aren't exactly surprised to see rare whiskeys being sold at Costco, but this set does have us scratching our heads a little.

For starters, the Prohibition Collection hasn't even been out for a full year. For most distilleries, that wouldn't raise any red flags for us. But consumers have shown time and time again that Buffalo Trace has their utmost trust and respect, which translates into quick and competitive purchasing of almost any limited release it puts out. We tried and ranked every bottle in the Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection when it came out in October, and our team really enjoyed what the set was offering in terms of flavor.

But we noted then that the asking price was a little steep, given the fact that all five whiskeys came in 375-milliliter bottles — which is substantially less than the 750-milliliter volume that whiskey typically comes in. It's entirely possible that we're reading too much into this, but the arrival of the collection on Costco shelves could indicate less success than the distillery had anticipated. That, or they're just clearing the shelves for this year's release.