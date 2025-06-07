13 Tips You Need To Make A White Russian The Proper Way

Few cocktails have stood the test of time like the White Russian. Its roots trace back to the 1930s, with cocktails like the Russian (vodka, gin, and crème de cacao) and the Barbara (vodka, crème de cacao, and cream). But the true precursor was the Black Russian — vodka and coffee liqueur — created in 1949 by Belgian bartender Gustave Tops to honor U.S. ambassador Perle Mesta. Cream was added to the drink in the 1950s, transforming the cocktail into the White Russian we know today. Then came "The Big Lebowski" in 1998, which featured the cocktail and cemented its status with a new generation of drinkers.

The cocktail is deceptively simple: vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream. But ask any seasoned bartender, and they'll tell you there's more room for error than you'd think. So we called in the big guns: four top cocktail experts — Mike Lopez, director of food and beverage at Elm Street Cask & Kitchen; William Harris, bartender at the Sheraton Houston Brookhollow; Tim Washington, food and beverage manager at Aloft New Orleans Downtown; and Gedeon Tsegaye, head of mixology at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — to share how to get it right.