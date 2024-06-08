The Mysterious Origins Of Maryland Rye Whiskey

No spirit is intertwined with the U.S. quite like whiskey. The tasty brown liquor spans the country's history, appearing in early formative events like the Whiskey Rebellion, which allowed Kentucky's bourbon industry to thrive. In fact, even George Washington was involved in the distilling industry, producing barrels of rye whiskey on the recommendation of his Scottish plantation manager.

Bourbon is often the more renowned American option, but rye whiskey is a product with equally deep roots. Although there are some differences between bourbon and rye whiskey, the latter follows a similar distillation procedure to its corn-based counterpart. It also takes different mash bills, but by federal mandate, these must be at least 51% rye. The rest of the ingredients are variable, as are the distillation techniques and aging process — as long as it's in a new charred-oak barrel. Especially prior to Prohibition, this led to a large range of regional styles, with one of the most prominent being Maryland.

Until 1920, the state was one of the largest rye whiskey producers in the U.S. It had a style that accumulated over several centuries, known for its smoothness and fruitier notes. Most suspect its mash bill was heavy on the rye but also involved corn and a third grain like wheat. Unfortunately, many of the whiskey's specifics have disappeared into history, with the industry never quite recovering after the federal ban on drinking. Thankfully, it's experiencing a recent resurgence, and whiskey drinkers are uncovering its special qualities once more.