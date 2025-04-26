The Hands-Down Best Type Of Gin To Use For A Gin And Tonic
If your go-to drink is a gin and tonic, there are many facts about the cocktail that you may or may not know. Regardless of facts like its odd origin relating to malaria (yes, you read that right), it's essential to know which brand of gin is best for the rather simple cocktail. You might already have a preferred brand of gin, but if not, Deena Sayers, beverage director at The Stand in New York City, has the solution.
"While 'best' is subjective and depends on individual taste, we use Hendrick's for our gin-based drinks at The Stand including a classic G&T," Sayers says. "I find it to be complex and complements tonic with many botanicals like juniper, coriander, and lemon along with roses and cucumbers for a refreshing flavor." As an avid gin and tonic drinker (it's been my go-to cocktail since I was introduced to it at a family wedding years ago), I agree with Sayers, because Hendrick's is always my choice. In fact, I can barely stand the taste of well or off-brand gin, and I'm not incredibly picky with other liquors. Gin is always made from juniper berries, but Hendrick's has a balanced taste of the core ingredient and other botanicals that is often missed with other brands of the booze.
How to make a next-level gin and tonic with Hendrick's
Hendrick's Gin, which is made in Scotland, contains juniper, like all types of gin. What highlights and balances that flavor are the 11 other botanicals that go into every bottle of Hendrick's. Perhaps why I'm partial to Hendrick's (and why Deena Sayers uses it at The Stand) are those other ingredients like coriander, orange, elderflower, and lemon that create an herbal profile. In addition to those ingredients that pair well with the slightly-sweet tonic and garnish like a lime slice, the award-winning gin is also popular among other online reviews (just in case you needed more convincing).
If you've never tried Hendrick's, give it a shot to upgrade our bold gin and tonic recipe, which requires two ounces of the booze for each cocktail. A lime wedge is traditional for gin and tonics, but swap it for a cucumber slice, which is also an ingredient in this brand of gin. You can also use other citrus garnishes like lemon or grapefruit. And to elevate the cocktail further, here are 13 ways to upgrade a gin and tonic, like using infused ice cubes.