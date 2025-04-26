If your go-to drink is a gin and tonic, there are many facts about the cocktail that you may or may not know. Regardless of facts like its odd origin relating to malaria (yes, you read that right), it's essential to know which brand of gin is best for the rather simple cocktail. You might already have a preferred brand of gin, but if not, Deena Sayers, beverage director at The Stand in New York City, has the solution.

"While 'best' is subjective and depends on individual taste, we use Hendrick's for our gin-based drinks at The Stand including a classic G&T," Sayers says. "I find it to be complex and complements tonic with many botanicals like juniper, coriander, and lemon along with roses and cucumbers for a refreshing flavor." As an avid gin and tonic drinker (it's been my go-to cocktail since I was introduced to it at a family wedding years ago), I agree with Sayers, because Hendrick's is always my choice. In fact, I can barely stand the taste of well or off-brand gin, and I'm not incredibly picky with other liquors. Gin is always made from juniper berries, but Hendrick's has a balanced taste of the core ingredient and other botanicals that is often missed with other brands of the booze.