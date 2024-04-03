Tanqueray Debuts New Bottle Design For Its Iconic No. 10 Gin

Gin drinkers have something exciting to talk about thanks to the new bottle redesign of the legendary Tanqueray No. 10. According to a press release, the new bottle retains its Art Deco sensibilities, but has swapped out the old silver cap for a lustrous copper complete with a citrus grater texture which offers a nice grip and gives a nod to the Tiny Ten copper pot still that the Tanqueray No. 10 gets its name from.

Another major change is the slightly more translucent green glass which manages to stay within the Tanqueray family's characteristically emerald color scheme while adding a new lighter touch to the entourage. The bottle's shape has also changed slightly, resembling a citrus press on the lower half. The previous design had a similar structure but it reached all the way to the top of the bottle, whereas this one tapers off before cresting over a nice ridgeline that undergirds Tanqueray's signature red wax stamp there on the front.

If you were a fan of the previous bottle's design, you may still have some time before the new bottles push their way through the supply — but you better hurry since the transition is already underway. The redesign comes in tandem with the company's announcement of a bartender residency program that aims to cultivate excellence in the global bartending industry. Feel free to celebrate your own bartending mastery with a Martini, a drink the No. 10 excels at.