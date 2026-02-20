Old Tom Gin Is Best Enjoyed When Served In This Beloved 150-Year-Old Cocktail

Even ardent gin enthusiasts don't always know how much variety there is within the category. To help you dive into the world of this botanically driven spirit, we explained what defines these 10 different gin styles and how they're best served. You may know you like a London dry gin in a martini, but there's a somewhat lesser-known style out there, and the best way to enjoy it is in an arguably more famous cocktail: a classic Tom Collins with Old Tom gin. This is because Old Tom is a sweeter, richer gin, an ideal balance for the lemon juice and soda water in a Tom Collins.

Any Collins cocktail refers to a spirit with citrus and sugar, topped with soda water. It's essentially a sour cocktail, made "long" — a bit lower in overall alcohol and more of a leisurely sipper — with carbonation. A modern Tom Collins often calls for London dry gin. But truly, one of the best gins for a Tom Collins is Old Tom, because the components of a Collins are a perfect balance for Old Tom's sweetness and fuller body. Those factors play so well against bright, acidic lemon juice, and crisp, effervescent soda water. You get more body and richness in each sip, but it's tempered with tartness and carbonation. Cocktails don't get more refreshing or more flavor-forward than a true Tom Collins with Old Tom gin.