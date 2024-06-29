Crab Cake Sliders With Homemade Bay Blend and Tartar Sauce Recipe

Crab cakes are especially popular along the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Some Maryland-style purists have very specific ideas about what can and cannot go in a crab cake, but crab cake lovers everywhere tend to add their own special touches when cooking them at home. Moist and spicy with a crispy surface, crab cakes can be enjoyed alone with a wedge of lemon or with a variety of sauces to complement their flavor. Serving crab cakes as sliders is a fun and versatile way to enjoy this dish because they can be offered as an appetizer, as part of a party buffet, or even for lunch or dinner as an entree.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created this recipe for crab cake sliders that features homemade bay blend and tartar sauce. The flavor of the crab meat melds with ingredients like red bell pepper, Dijon mustard, shallot, and parsley, and a bit of mayonnaise adds richness and moisture. The simplified six-spice bay blend is a cinch to make while adding another good dose of flavor to the crab cakes. The tangy and herby homemade tartar sauce features dill pickles and pairs nicely with the warmth of the crab cakes. You don't have to go to Maryland or even out to eat to enjoy this tasty seafood meal. You may be surprised how easy it can be to make fun and restaurant-worthy crab cake sliders in the comfort of your own home.