For A Different Twist On Crab Cakes, Break Out Your Grill

Whether Chesapeake Bay blue crab, Alaskan king, Florida stone, or Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab, America's crustacean deliciousness spreads from sea to shining sea. There's also a never-ending supply of tips and tricks for boiling, steaming, or baking fresh crabs, regardless of where they originate. That's probably why one of the best ways to eat crab can get lost in the culinary shuffle. We're talking crab cakes here, but not just any ole version.

For a different twist on typical crab-cake appetizers, you'll need to fire up that spunky stalwart of summer: your gleaming gas or charcoal grill. That's right, it's easy to create smoky grilled crab cakes with no more effort than stovetop-sizzling or oven-baking them indoors. The ingredient composition may be different, but only slightly so, and you can adapt an existing favorite crab cake recipe with a couple of simple tweaks.

Crab cakes are essentially seafood patties, similar to Southern-style salmon croquettes or crispy fried tuna cakes. The idea is to enjoy a casual form of fresh or canned seafood, often as a starter dish or shared appetizer. But grilled crab cakes often get bumped up to dinner-plate status. The key is forming the patties in a way that withstands high grill heat without falling apart. Like any grilled food, you'll need to keep an eye on them as they cook, but crab-cake success starts long before they hit the heat. Binder ingredients matter, a lot, as do prepping the crab and the grill.