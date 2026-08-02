5-Ingredient Watermelon Caprese Salad Recipe
You don't need much to create a terrific caprese salad — often just the combination of tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil gets the job done beautifully. While tomatoes typically are key for a classic caprese salad, there are plenty of ways to switch things up, which is exactly what I did in this five-ingredient watermelon caprese salad recipe. As the name suggests, this summery recipe swaps out tomatoes for a sweet watermelon base instead. The other two main ingredients, mozzarella and basil, remain the same, but I've added mint for an extra fresh touch. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction over the final salad is a larger deviation from the original, but it's a delicious finishing touch that adds a wonderful tangy flavor note.
This is a lovely recipe for the summertime when watermelons are in season. It's also a highly customizable recipe, with the quantities given for the watermelon and mozzarella slices acting as a mere starting point. You can match the number of watermelon and mozzarella slices one-to-one for a cheesier version, or tear the cheese and distribute it more sparsely to really let the fruit shine. Arranging the slices on the plate may be the most enjoyable part of the process; the contrast between colors, light and dark shades, and textures makes the salad just as enjoyable to look at as it is to eat.
Gather your watermelon caprese salad ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need balsamic vinegar to make the reduction. You will also need fresh mozzarella, watermelon, extra virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper, fresh basil, and mint. Choose the best quality ingredients you can find, including the mozzarella cheese and ripe watermelon, for the freshest and tastiest possible salad.
Step 1: Make the vinegar reduction
Pour the vinegar into a small saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the vinegar simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until reduced and thickened, stirring occasionally.
Step 2: Let the balsamic glaze cool
Transfer the balsamic to a dish and set aside to cool.
Step 3: Slice the mozzarella
Cut the mozzarella into thin slices, and then cut each slice in half.
Step 4: Slice the watermelon
Cut the watermelon into small triangular slices about the same width as the mozzarella and remove the rind.
Step 5: Arrange the fruit and cheese on a serving plate
Arrange the fruit and cheese slices on a serving dish, alternating between watermelon and mozzarella as you go.
Step 6: Season the salad
Drizzle the olive oil on top and season with salt and black pepper.
Step 7: Add the herbs
Garnish with the basil and mint.
Step 8: Serve the watermelon caprese salad
Drizzle the balsamic vinegar reduction on top before serving.
Pairs well with watermelon caprese salad
5-Ingredient Watermelon Caprese Salad Recipe
While classic caprese salad features tomatoes, our summer-approved version features sweet slices of fresh, juicy watermelon instead.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- ¾ pound fresh mozzarella
- ¼ medium watermelon
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large pinch salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- 4 sprigs fresh basil
- 6 mint leaves, chopped
Directions
- Pour the vinegar into a small saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the vinegar simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until reduced and thickened, stirring occasionally.
- Transfer the balsamic to a dish and set aside to cool.
- Cut the mozzarella into thin slices, and then cut each slice in half.
- Cut the watermelon into small triangular slices about the same width as the mozzarella and remove the rind.
- Arrange the fruit and cheese slices on a serving dish, alternating between watermelon and mozzarella as you go.
- Drizzle the olive oil on top and season with salt and black pepper.
- Garnish with the basil and mint.
- Drizzle the balsamic vinegar reduction on top before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|223
|Total Fat
|14.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|44.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|7.4 g
|Sodium
|311.2 mg
|Protein
|13.4 g
What other variations of caprese salad can I make?
An easy way to upgrade this watermelon salad is to add sliced tomatoes to the mix, which will make the final dish a little more akin to the classic caprese version we all know and love. Slice the tomatoes around the same size as the watermelon slices, and layer them with the fruit and mozzarella. For an alternative cheese flavor, consider burrata, goat cheese, or feta instead. If you're not a fan of mint, you may enjoy fresh oregano instead, or you can stick with just basil.
Changing the shape of the watermelon is another way to modify the recipe. Instead of slicing the watermelon into triangles, use a melon baller to scoop out round spheres. Serve them with mozzarella balls for a uniform look. You could also cube or dice the watermelon and mix it with diced or hand-torn mozzarella. For a different presentation, thread the watermelon and mozzarella balls onto skewers with basil and mint leaves between them, and drizzle them with the vinegar reduction before serving.
Mixing up the fruit would be a fun way to add another element to the mix while keeping the fruit theme. Another summer fruit favorite, cantaloupe, would work well in this salad, either as slices or as melon balls alongside the watermelon.
How do I choose a ripe watermelon?
It's disappointing to bite into a slice of seemingly ripe watermelon only to find it has barely any flavor at all. The thick rind of a watermelon won't soften like some other fruits do, so understanding when a whole watermelon is ready to eat isn't always straightforward. However, there are a few signs to look for that can help.
The easiest sign to look for is a watermelon's field spot. This is a blank spot on the skin without stripes, which was in contact with the ground when it was in the field. When the fruit is ripe, the spot will be yellow or orange instead of white. A dry brown stem, as opposed to a moist green one is another sign of ripeness. Don't be turned off by brown webbing on the outer surface of the rind — the more you see, the riper it is.
Many people have heard of the knocking technique to test if a watermelon is ready (ripe watermelons will sound hollow). The two-finger trick for testing a watermelon's ripeness is less well known, but it may be worth trying. Extend and hold together your index and middle fingers and place them along one of the green stripes on the outside of the fruit. If it's the same width as your fingers, then the watermelon should be ripe and ready to eat.