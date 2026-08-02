5-Ingredient Watermelon Caprese Salad Recipe

You don't need much to create a terrific caprese salad — often just the combination of tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil gets the job done beautifully. While tomatoes typically are key for a classic caprese salad, there are plenty of ways to switch things up, which is exactly what I did in this five-ingredient watermelon caprese salad recipe. As the name suggests, this summery recipe swaps out tomatoes for a sweet watermelon base instead. The other two main ingredients, mozzarella and basil, remain the same, but I've added mint for an extra fresh touch. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction over the final salad is a larger deviation from the original, but it's a delicious finishing touch that adds a wonderful tangy flavor note.

This is a lovely recipe for the summertime when watermelons are in season. It's also a highly customizable recipe, with the quantities given for the watermelon and mozzarella slices acting as a mere starting point. You can match the number of watermelon and mozzarella slices one-to-one for a cheesier version, or tear the cheese and distribute it more sparsely to really let the fruit shine. Arranging the slices on the plate may be the most enjoyable part of the process; the contrast between colors, light and dark shades, and textures makes the salad just as enjoyable to look at as it is to eat.