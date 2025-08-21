Pick The Perfect Watermelon Every Time With The 2-Finger Rule
Few things signal the arrival of summer better than watermelon. The refreshingly sweet and juicy fruit has about 91% water and is a delicious way to stay hydrated during the summer season. Though a great option for smoothies, juices, and even icy cocktails, watermelons can be utilized in many other ways if you don't like having your fruits in liquid form. Add them to a refreshing summer salsa, layer it into a pie for a trendy summertime dessert, or grill the watermelon first and turn it into a pizza.
However, if you want to make the most of its sweet, syrupy flavor and juicy texture in these dishes, it's crucial to pick a ripe watermelon. And one of the best ways to do that is by using the two-finger rule. A watermelon has white stripes, and the trick is to place your index and middle fingers in the green patch that lies between them. If the width of the green patch is the same as your two fingers, the watermelon is ripe, juicy, and ready to go.
More ways to tell if your watermelon is ripe
If you're still not convinced after applying the two-finger rule, there are a few more indicators that will help you tell if your watermelon is ripe. For starters, the color at the base of the watermelon (also known as field spot) is a good indicator to go by. If your watermelon has a creamy, yellow-ish hue, it's ripe and ready for consumption. However, a slightly green or white tint suggests that it's unripe and was harvested too early, meaning it will be firm, dry, and will lack sweetness.
To add to this, you can also determine a watermelon's ripeness by picking it up to gauge its weight. A ripe one will be slightly heavier compared to an unripe one, but watch out for any watermelon that feels too hefty, as it may be overripe. You can also smell the outer skin of the melon — a ripe watermelon will have a delicate, sweet aroma. Giving the rind of the watermelon a knock can also help in determining the ripeness of the fruit. Ripe watermelons give off a deep, resonant hollow sound, which means it's ready for you to slice open.