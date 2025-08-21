Pick The Perfect Watermelon Every Time With The 2-Finger Rule

Few things signal the arrival of summer better than watermelon. The refreshingly sweet and juicy fruit has about 91% water and is a delicious way to stay hydrated during the summer season. Though a great option for smoothies, juices, and even icy cocktails, watermelons can be utilized in many other ways if you don't like having your fruits in liquid form. Add them to a refreshing summer salsa, layer it into a pie for a trendy summertime dessert, or grill the watermelon first and turn it into a pizza.

However, if you want to make the most of its sweet, syrupy flavor and juicy texture in these dishes, it's crucial to pick a ripe watermelon. And one of the best ways to do that is by using the two-finger rule. A watermelon has white stripes, and the trick is to place your index and middle fingers in the green patch that lies between them. If the width of the green patch is the same as your two fingers, the watermelon is ripe, juicy, and ready to go.