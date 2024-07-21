Watermelon Is Your Ticket To A Refreshing Summer Salsa
Salsa is resplendent year-round. The bedrock of Mexican cuisine and a launchpad for the elevation of everyday dishes, salsa is a versatile splendor, with a million ways to make, tweak, and innovate within the realm of the super-condiment. Not the least of these upgrades is to prioritize seasonality within your salsa. Come summertime, there's no better way to liven up your salsa than to add in a refreshing portion of watermelon.
Fruit in salsa is a well-established relationship: You can often find combinations such as mango-habanero salsa or even strawberry salsa. Watermelon's high water content and natural sweetness make it a great pairing or swap for tomatoes, the other high-water-content fruit usually associated with salsa. The delicate sweetness of watermelon pairs well with the sharp spice of potential salsa ingredients like red onions, as well as with the bright, tart notes from another popular salsa ingredient, cilantro. Peppers, too, make a great companion for watermelon, as the sweetness helps curb the spice factor while also complementing the reticent sweetness in the peppers themselves.
How to make watermelon salsa
Since salsa is so inherently varied, there is no one perfect way to make watermelon salsa. Rather, the pleasure comes from the experimentation and the versatility of your watermelon-salsa options. To begin, though, try this Tasting Table recipe for a refreshing watermelon salsa developed by Michelle Bottalico that wields the fruit alongside yellow bell peppers, cucumber, red onion, and jalapeño. This charred salsa recipe is a good salsa to experiment with, too, as grilled watermelon is a beloved way to incorporate both the fruit and the smoke factor. You can also add finely chopped watermelon flesh to a classic pico de gallo recipe for an easy and instant upgrade.
Store-bought salsas welcome the addition of watermelon, as well. Pico de gallo from the store is sure to be brightened by the addition, as will any chunky jarred salsa. If your store-bought salsa fresca needs a sweet and savory upgrade, you can add in watermelon, cucumber, and some feta for just a whisper of Mexican-Mediterranean fusion. When all is said and done, try pairing your watermelon salsa with chips, tacos, or atypical entrees, like this grilled chicken dish that calls for a topping of refreshing watermelon salsa.