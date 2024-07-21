Watermelon Is Your Ticket To A Refreshing Summer Salsa

Salsa is resplendent year-round. The bedrock of Mexican cuisine and a launchpad for the elevation of everyday dishes, salsa is a versatile splendor, with a million ways to make, tweak, and innovate within the realm of the super-condiment. Not the least of these upgrades is to prioritize seasonality within your salsa. Come summertime, there's no better way to liven up your salsa than to add in a refreshing portion of watermelon.

Fruit in salsa is a well-established relationship: You can often find combinations such as mango-habanero salsa or even strawberry salsa. Watermelon's high water content and natural sweetness make it a great pairing or swap for tomatoes, the other high-water-content fruit usually associated with salsa. The delicate sweetness of watermelon pairs well with the sharp spice of potential salsa ingredients like red onions, as well as with the bright, tart notes from another popular salsa ingredient, cilantro. Peppers, too, make a great companion for watermelon, as the sweetness helps curb the spice factor while also complementing the reticent sweetness in the peppers themselves.