Refreshing Watermelon Salsa Recipe

Salsa is one of the most popular condiments on American supermarket shelves; it experienced a popularity boom during the second half of the 1980s, even beating ketchup in number of sales by 1991. The ancient origins of salsa go back thousands of years — the Aztecs and Mayans in pre-Columbian Mexico made sauces with tomatillos or tomatoes, chiles, and other ingredients like squash seeds. Although they would be unrecognizable to these ancient cooks, the variety of unique salsas enjoyed in the U.S. today is nevertheless impressive. Making salsa with fruit is just one variation.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for watermelon salsa that is perfect for the summer months when this popular fruit is in season. It contains not only refreshing and naturally sweet watermelon but also juicy vegetables like bell pepper and cucumber. It gets a bright boost from fresh mint, cilantro, and lime juice. If you want to up the heat factor, you can add a finely diced jalapeño.

This salsa is delicious when scooped up with tortilla chips, but that's not the only way to serve it. Use it to top tacos, burritos, and grilled fish or meats, add it to scrambled eggs, spread it on baked potatoes, or incorporate it in salads made with vegetables or grains like quinoa. For a unique presentation, serve this refreshing salsa inside hollowed-out mini watermelon halves at your next summer cookout.