This mixed herb pesto shrimp pasta recipe combines long strands of al dente pasta, coated fully in a bright, herbaceous pesto sauce, and topped with juicy, spicy, garlicky pieces of jumbo shrimp. Crowned with a generous smattering of lemony Parmesan, this pasta is a vibrant and satisfying meal you can look forward to.

This mixed herb pesto shrimp pasta recipe was borne out of necessity. Though classic Genovese basil pesto is undoubtedly delicious, it can also be rather expensive, and sourcing large quantities of basil in North America outside the summer months can be difficult. As the food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, I love that unusual pesto variations like pesto alla trapanese solve the pine nut problem, but what if you simply don't have enough basil but are craving a good, slick green sauce on your pasta? That's where this mixed herb pesto comes in. With all the traditional seasonings and flavors of regular pesto, like pine nuts, Parmesan, and lemon, it cleverly swaps out basil for whatever herbs you have on hand. Whether it's a mix of cilantro, parsley, or even some dill thrown in, it's a bright and herby twist on the original.

Paired with shrimp sauteed with garlic and chile flakes, and topped with plenty of lemon zest for contrast, the resulting pasta is a glorious lemony, herby, and savory tangle that pairs well with a chilled sauvignon blanc. A bonus is that any leftovers will taste just as good the next day.