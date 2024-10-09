Avoid Rubbery Grilled Shrimp With A Clever Cooking Technique

Shrimp have a reputation for being an easy protein option for any meal, but anyone who loves them knows that they are also one of the easiest things to cook poorly. The gulf between a well-cooked shrimp and an overcooked one is massive, with the sweet, snappy seafood transforming into a rubbery mess in what seems like an instant. A combination of small size, soft texture, and high surface area means shrimp cook through extremely rapidly, especially with high heat cooking techniques like searing or grilling.

Giving shrimp enough time to brown and develop flavor without getting overcooked on the inside is a tough needle to thread, but there are some easy precautions you can take to nail it. For one you can start with a really hot grill for shrimp, and you can also buy yourself some extra time by properly arranging your shrimp on a skewer.

The key to the trick is to nest your shrimp close together as you skewer them. Because a high surface area is part of what makes shrimp cook so easily, pushing yours up against each other helps minimize the area of the crustacean that is directly exposed to heat. Your shrimp will still cook quickly, so don't get complacent, but any leeway you can give yourself is going to be extremely helpful. With larger jumbo shrimp, this stacking technique should give you four to five minutes until your shrimp are cooked through, which leaves a nice window to keep them juicy.