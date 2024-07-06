A Hot Grill Is Key To Avoid Overcooked Shrimp

For seafood lovers, shrimp ranks as one of the most loved dishes. It's succulent, tender, and simply delicious. Best of all, it cooks incredibly fast, so your meal is ready in just a few minutes. But be warned that this same speedy advantage could become the reason for a subpar shellfish dish if you overcook them. One way to avoid this misfortune is to cook the shrimp on a hot grill.

On average, grilled shrimp take three to five minutes to cook. If your grill isn't hot enough, the shellfish will cook through before the outside is charred. If you keep them on the fire a bit longer to get those beautiful scorch marks, you'll end up with overcooked shrimp that are dry and rubbery. On the flip side, if the grill is on a high setting, the fire is hot enough to char the seafood within just a few minutes before it's ready to serve. The charring not only creates a visually stunning meal spread, but it also imparts a smoky rich flavor that can transform your shrimp from average tasting to gourmet standard.