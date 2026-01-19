The Best Wine Pairings For 10 Popular Types Of Pasta Sauce

For many people, it doesn't get much more comforting than a hearty bowl of pasta. Pair it with a glass of wine, and it's pretty much as close to traveling to Italy as you'll be without getting on a plane. Of course, pasta is incredibly versatile and can be transformed into dishes showcasing an endless array of flavors. So when you're looking to pair your pasta meal with a glass of wine, it's important to consider what type of sauce you'll be using to ensure the ingredients work well with the wine. While some pasta sauces are more flexible to pair with, others require a bit more care to ensure the flavors aren't overwhelmed, muted, or negatively impacted.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I've studied the ins and outs of food and wine pairings and put them to the test over and over. To guide your wine selection on your next pasta night, I've put together a list of the best wine pairings for popular pasta sauces. Once you've landed on a sauce and wine combo, make sure to check out which type of pasta you should be using for your specific dish. Just like wine and pasta sauces have natural matches, certain pasta sauces and pasta shapes are meant to be together.