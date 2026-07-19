Refreshing Watermelon Martini Recipe
This refreshing watermelon martini is a break from the usual summer cocktail fare. It's complex, layered, spicy, and though it might look a little girly, it would be at home on any elegant terrace or dinner party. Just one taste is all you need to fall in love with this sweet and spicy sipper.
If summer had an official ingredient, watermelon would probably win the title. Watermelon cocktails are everywhere; it's the ultimate beach and pool snack, and it's a great addition to a summer appetizer, salad, or even grilled skewer. Trouble is, most watermelon recipes are overly sweet in a way that can quickly become cloying. And as a recipe developer and blogger with a penchant for the unexpected combo, I can't stand too much sweetness in my drinks. I wanted to mix a watermelon drink that felt genuinely sophisticated, and I'm glad to say that with this martini, I found it.
One key to making watermelon taste less sweet was clarifying the juice. This does more than just improve the mouthfeel. Strained through a cheesecloth and a strainer, watermelon becomes clean, concentrated, and much clearer in color. It makes the drink take on a deep, luminous red that draws attention before it ever reaches the table. Then, our martini hits you with layers of flavor. First, the bitter depth of Campari, then a floral lift from the elderflower liqueur, and finally, a cloudy finish with homemade chile oil that adds just enough bite to make it interesting. Serve this cocktail next time you want to give your guests something to talk about.
Gather the ingredients for this watermelon martini
For the chile oil that crowns our cocktail, start with a neutral oil like grapeseed oil, safflower or avocado oil. Then, you're going to want to use dried red chile flakes of your choice. Each chile flake variety has its own heat level, with standard crushed red pepper, known as cayenne, coming strong at 25,000 to 40,000 Scoville units. Calabrian flakes are smokier and more savory, and could take the drink in a more earthy, masculine direction. My personal favorite is Aleppo pepper, which is half as hot as cayenne but has a fruity edge that pairs well with watermelon. You will also need some kosher salt to complete the oil.
To make the clarified watermelon juice that gives this cocktail its name, you'll need about two pounds of cubed seedless watermelon, plus more for garnish. And finally, for the rest of the cocktail, gather vodka, Campari, elderflower liqueur, and a few sprigs of basil, for garnish. If you're not a vodka fan, you can also make this cocktail with gin, but opt for a lighter London Dry style, as otherwise, the juniper notes and other herbals get too overpowering for the rest of the components in this cocktail.
Step 1: Make the chile oil
Make the chile oil first so it has time to cool. Combine the oil and chile flakes in a small saucepan over low heat. Warm gently until the oil just begins to shimmer and the flakes darken slightly, about 5 to 7 minutes. Do not let it smoke.
Step 2: Steep the chile oil
Remove the oil from the heat, stir in the salt, and let it steep for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Strain the oil
Strain the oil through a fine mesh strainer into a small jar and set it aside.
Step 4: Blend the watermelon
Place the watermelon cubes in a blender and blend until completely smooth.
Step 5: Arrange a strainer and cheesecloth layer
Set a fine mesh strainer lined with a double layer of cheesecloth over a large bowl. Pour in the blended watermelon.
Step 6: Strain the watermelon juice
Let the watermelon drain for 10 minutes, then gather the cheesecloth into a bundle and press firmly to extract as much juice as possible. Discard the solids. You should have about 1 cup of bright, clear juice. Refrigerate until cold, at least 15 minutes.
Step 7: Combine the cocktail in shaker
Combine 4 ounces of watermelon juice, vodka, Campari, and elderflower liqueur in a cocktail shaker and fill it with ice.
Step 8: Shake to combine
Shake hard for 20 seconds.
Step 9: Double strain and add chile oil
Double-strain into chilled glasses. Finish each glass with a few drops of chile oil on the surface.
Step 10: Garnish and serve the watermelon martini
Garnish with basil and cut out watermelon balls or circles on a cocktail pick. Serve immediately.
What can I serve with a watermelon martini?
Refreshing Watermelon Martini Recipe
This eye-catching watermelon martini has a bitter depth from Campari, a floral lift from elderflower liqueur, and just a hint of heat from homemade chile oil.
Ingredients
- For the chile oil
- ½ cup grapeseed oil or other neutral oil
- 2 tablespoons dried red chile flakes
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- For the clarified watermelon juice
- 6 cups seedless watermelon, cubed (about 2 pounds), plus more for garnish
- For the cocktail
- 3 ounces vodka
- 1 ounce Campari
- 1 ounce elderflower liqueur
- 2 sprigs basil, for garnish
Directions
- Make the chile oil first so it has time to cool. Combine the oil and chile flakes in a small saucepan over low heat. Warm gently until the oil just begins to shimmer and the flakes darken slightly, about 5 to 7 minutes. Do not let it smoke.
- Remove the oil from the heat, stir in the salt, and let it steep for 15 minutes.
- Strain the oil through a fine mesh strainer into a small jar and set it aside.
- Place the watermelon cubes in a blender and blend until completely smooth.
- Set a fine mesh strainer lined with a double layer of cheesecloth over a large bowl. Pour in the blended watermelon.
- Let the watermelon drain for 10 minutes, then gather the cheesecloth into a bundle and press firmly to extract as much juice as possible. Discard the solids. You should have about 1 cup of bright, clear juice. Refrigerate until cold, at least 15 minutes.
- Combine 4 ounces of watermelon juice, vodka, Campari, and elderflower liqueur in a cocktail shaker and fill it with ice.
- Shake hard for 20 seconds.
- Double-strain into chilled glasses. Finish each glass with a few drops of chile oil on the surface.
- Garnish with basil and cut out watermelon balls or circles on a cocktail pick. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|814
|Total Fat
|56.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|34.1 g
|Sodium
|478.8 mg
|Protein
|3.5 g
How can I use oil in cocktails?
Oil is used in cocktails in two ways: in a process called fat washing or as a flavored oil. Fat washing refers to a technique in which a fat or an oil is combined with a spirit, then chilled or frozen and strained out, leaving you with a liquid that has flavor but no actual fat. This unique technique is often used in craft bars and takes some time.
The technique we use in this watermelon martini is the simpler use of a flavored oil, which is heated, cooled, and then dropped directly onto the surface of a finished drink. The flavored oil floats, meaning it hits your lips and nose before you actually taste the drink. In a spicy cocktail like this one, this creates a slow, building heat rather than an upfront punch like adding chile to your juice would provide.
If you want spice without making the oil or adding it to your drink, you can use a spicy tincture that would integrate more fully and won't float on the surface. Otherwise, a few dashes of hot sauce will work in a pinch, though they'll be much more intense and acidic. For a fresher kick, you can muddle slices of jalapeño in the shaker and strain them out.
Can you make watermelon martinis in a batch for a party?
Despite its craft appearance and process, this cocktail batches really easily! However, it will require some last-minute assembly to taste just right. The easiest thing to scale is the watermelon juice. Make it in bulk and refrigerate for up to a day ahead. You'll have to shake it before serving, and avoid adding any ice to it, in order to prevent dilution.
On the day of serving, scale up the vodka, Campari, and elderflower liqueur proportionally, mix everything together in a large pitcher, and chill until very cold. This also helps avoid diluting with more ice in the shaker. When guests arrive, stir the pitcher and pour it directly over ice into pre-chilled glasses. Finish each drink with the chile oil — you can even make it available for people to add a few drops themselves to their taste. Whatever you do, don't stir the oil into the batch, as it'll distribute unevenly and degrade as it sits, making your whole cocktail bitter. Unfortunately, I know this from experience.