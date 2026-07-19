Refreshing Watermelon Martini Recipe

This refreshing watermelon martini is a break from the usual summer cocktail fare. It's complex, layered, spicy, and though it might look a little girly, it would be at home on any elegant terrace or dinner party. Just one taste is all you need to fall in love with this sweet and spicy sipper.

If summer had an official ingredient, watermelon would probably win the title. Watermelon cocktails are everywhere; it's the ultimate beach and pool snack, and it's a great addition to a summer appetizer, salad, or even grilled skewer. Trouble is, most watermelon recipes are overly sweet in a way that can quickly become cloying. And as a recipe developer and blogger with a penchant for the unexpected combo, I can't stand too much sweetness in my drinks. I wanted to mix a watermelon drink that felt genuinely sophisticated, and I'm glad to say that with this martini, I found it.

One key to making watermelon taste less sweet was clarifying the juice. This does more than just improve the mouthfeel. Strained through a cheesecloth and a strainer, watermelon becomes clean, concentrated, and much clearer in color. It makes the drink take on a deep, luminous red that draws attention before it ever reaches the table. Then, our martini hits you with layers of flavor. First, the bitter depth of Campari, then a floral lift from the elderflower liqueur, and finally, a cloudy finish with homemade chile oil that adds just enough bite to make it interesting. Serve this cocktail next time you want to give your guests something to talk about.