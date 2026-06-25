Here's Where McCormick's Crushed Red Chili Flakes Fall On The Scoville Scale

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Crushed red chili flakes are a bold, impactful staple of any well-stocked spice cabinet. As with many spices, there's probably a good chance that the label in your cabinet reads "McCormick" – one of the most globally-recognizable spice brands in the world. So, for heat-sensitive home cooks, how hot are McCormick crushed red pepper flakes, exactly?

Chili peppers are the fruit of the Capsicum plant, and their spicy heat comes from the chemical compound capsaicin. The level of capsaicin differs from one type of chili pepper to the next, and that level is measured on the Scoville scale. Every 15 Scoville Heat Units represents about one part per million of capsaicin present in a pepper. The average commercial bottle of crushed red chili flakes sits at 15,000 to 30,000 SHU. McCormick, however, lists its crushed red pepper blend slightly higher at a "medium" 25,000 to 40,000 SHU — considerably hotter than, for comparison, Tabasco sauce at 5,000 to 15,000 SHU.

Commonly, store-bought spice blends include a few different varieties of red chili peppers. According to the official McCormick website, its version of the pantry staple "starts with whole, ripe peppers," blending "the optimal levels of seeds and pods to deliver bold flavor and balanced heat." Indeed, crushed red pepper seasoning is made from the dried fruit and seed pods of the capsicum pepper, and the majority of the capsaicin in that pepper is found in its interior ribs, which hold the seeds. However, foodies remain in the dark as far as which red chili pepper varieties McCormick specifically uses.