Give Shrimp Scampi A Spicy Bite With This Simple Simmering Trick

In shrimp scampi, the plump shellfish and garlicky pasta are obviously the stars, but it's the subtle details that can make this dish truly great, such as a hint of chili spice to enliven the flavor. While a finishing sprinkle from your jar of red pepper flakes will do, we have a better way to give your scampi the right bite. In Tasting Table's spicy shrimp scampi recipe, developer Hayley MacLean instructs to simmer red chili flakes directly in the sauce, adding an underlying heat that makes every bite more delicious.

MacLean said of our scampi recipe, "By simmering the red chili flakes in the sauce rather than adding them at the end, their flavor really spreads through the whole dish giving a subtle background heat with every bite." In comparison, shaking chili flakes over the finished dish can create an uneven eating experience, with some bites tasting quite hot while others are totally mild. Our simmering method lets the pepper marry with the other scampi ingredients, creating a more unified, complex flavor. You also get to dig right in once dinner is served, no fussing with seasonings required.

The other ingredients in our shrimp scampi sauce are simple. Brown the shrimp in a pan, then briefly simmer them with a light, fruity white wine for cooking, plus the chili flakes. It's finished with butter, lemon juice, parsley, and some starchy pasta water for a silky texture. While the dish is amazing on its own, you can feel free to add even more flavor-boosting ingredients.