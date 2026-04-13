Give Shrimp Scampi A Spicy Bite With This Simple Simmering Trick
In shrimp scampi, the plump shellfish and garlicky pasta are obviously the stars, but it's the subtle details that can make this dish truly great, such as a hint of chili spice to enliven the flavor. While a finishing sprinkle from your jar of red pepper flakes will do, we have a better way to give your scampi the right bite. In Tasting Table's spicy shrimp scampi recipe, developer Hayley MacLean instructs to simmer red chili flakes directly in the sauce, adding an underlying heat that makes every bite more delicious.
MacLean said of our scampi recipe, "By simmering the red chili flakes in the sauce rather than adding them at the end, their flavor really spreads through the whole dish giving a subtle background heat with every bite." In comparison, shaking chili flakes over the finished dish can create an uneven eating experience, with some bites tasting quite hot while others are totally mild. Our simmering method lets the pepper marry with the other scampi ingredients, creating a more unified, complex flavor. You also get to dig right in once dinner is served, no fussing with seasonings required.
The other ingredients in our shrimp scampi sauce are simple. Brown the shrimp in a pan, then briefly simmer them with a light, fruity white wine for cooking, plus the chili flakes. It's finished with butter, lemon juice, parsley, and some starchy pasta water for a silky texture. While the dish is amazing on its own, you can feel free to add even more flavor-boosting ingredients.
More ways to customize shrimp scampi with punchy ingredients
Classic shrimp scampi already includes lemon as an acidic element, and if you love that burst of tanginess, try adding capers, the ingredient your shrimp scampi needs for a bright upgrade. A sprinkle of brined capers adds a sour, salty flavor that balances the juicy shrimp and buttery sauce. If you're not a fan of capers, but still want some tart, zesty flair, try mixing a spoonful of Dijon mustard into the sauce as it cooks. The bite of the mustard makes a great partner for the red pepper flakes in our scampi recipe.
Changing up the buttery base of scampi sauce is also an excellent move, and we have just the ingredient for the job: cowboy butter, made by combining Dijon mustard, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, fresh herbs, and other seasonings with cold butter. This ingredient swap will take your shrimp scampi to the next level, creating a party of spicy, savory, and aromatic flavors that puts plain butter to shame.
Lastly, for a shrimp scampi addition that will delight true chili-heads, try mixing just one tablespoon of gochujang into the sauce. This sweet and spicy Korean chili paste pairs surprisingly well with butter and shrimp. It turns the dish from tasty yet ordinary to wonderfully hot and a touch sweet with a slight fermented depth, without making the flavor so different that it won't satisfy your scampi craving.
Try our spicy shrimp scampi recipe now before kicking it up with these flavorful additions.