The Ingredient Swap That Will Take Your Shrimp Scampi To The Next Level
Butter doesn't always get the credit it deserves in shrimp scampi, does it? It's the first thing you smell as the dish hits the dining table, and the last thing you taste when chasing down the last drop of sauce on the plate — a flavor thread tied into every ingredient. You weave it into sizzling garlic pieces, wrap its buttery scent around tender shrimp, and simmer it into the most enticing, velvety smooth sauce. And if regular butter can do all of that, just imagine what awaits when you swap it out with cowboy butter.
With its diverse mixture of ingredients, this compound butter straddles between flavors with ease. The rich, buttery base twinkles with the lemon's zesty tang, while also adorning the mustard's sharp edges. Popping up in between are aromatic hints from a delectable array of fresh herbs, sometimes overshadowed by the red pepper flakes and paprika's bold, smoky heat. It's a revelation for steak dishes of many kinds, and will surely be the same for your shrimp scampi.
Drop a dollop into the pan, and your shrimp scampi is in for a transformation. Suddenly, you're eating sauce-drenched shrimp with something new at every corner: an aromatic richness here and some lemony brightness there, lingering between which are spicy notes that ignite the entire dish. What's more, since it's still butter you're using, the dish remains true to the garlicky, buttery taste and savory depth you know and love — only more nuanced this time.
Compound butter is always a good choice
Still a butter at its core, cowboy butter slides into the shrimp scampi in the same usual way. Nothing beats melting it with white wine into a gorgeous sauce, studded with fresh herbs and garlic to drown the shrimp in. Whatever's left could also be paired with your chosen side dish. Perhaps spread it over bread slices before toasting or mix it into the grits you're simmering on the stove.
Making compound butter is relatively simple, but as a shortcut, you won't even need to prepare it in advance. Just let all the ingredients come together right there on the hot pan by adding them after you have melted the butter. Moreover, you can adjust the ingredients as you wish. If you don't have all the ingredients for cowboy butter or want to try something else, other renditions also work just as well with shrimp scampi.
Cajun compound butter, studded with the cuisine's signature spices like cayenne pepper and Cajun seasoning, can give the dish an intense spark that spicy food lovers are sure to love. Similarly, harissa — a Moroccan condiment marvelous for adding an extra tangy, spicy kick to savory dishes — is stellar when stirred with melted butter for your shrimp scampi. Intensifying the tangy tone, throw in some roasted tomatoes or tomato paste. Harkening back to the zingy side, you also can't go wrong with a duo as classic as cilantro and lime. Add a splash of tequila and the dish is an instant hit.