The One Ingredient Your Shrimp Scampi Needs For A Bright Upgrade

It comes together quickly, but the rich taste of shrimp scampi resembles a dish that has been labored over. The garlic-tinged sauce lends the food a deeper flavor, though the pasta is brightened by fresh-tasting shrimp that cooks quickly, among other ingredients. However, there's another quick addition you can add to enhance the recipe. For brighter shrimp scampi, throw in some capers.

Advertisement

The dainty strands of angel hair pasta, mild shrimp, zesty white wine, and creamy butter create a delicate dish. The simplicity of the ingredients makes adding extra components slightly difficult; divergent flavors completely throw off shrimp scampi's exquisiteness. Yet, capers fit seamlessly into the dish. The tiny green buds are pickled or soaked in a salty brine, giving them a tangy taste. The minuscule ingredients bring a punchiness to shrimp scampi that pairs well with the main components.

Capers cut right through butter's fattiness, complement white wine's tartness, and flavor the shrimp with a savory hint while reminding the crustaceans of their briny beginnings — and all of this can happen in an instant. You don't need to do much when adding capers to shrimp scampi. After plating the dish, add a teaspoon or two of drained capers onto the pasta as a tasty garnish. If you'd like the flavors to release slightly, add a tablespoon of the capers to the pot after folding in the cooked shrimp and cook on low heat before pulling off the stove.

Advertisement