Lemony Shrimp Scampi Ravioli Recipe

Succulent shrimp enrobed in a blanket of homemade pasta and dipped in a vat of lemon, garlic, and white wine sauce is the perfect summery, romantic dinner. It's all of your favorite shrimp scampi flavors wrapped in a delicate package. As a bonus, you don't need a massive amount of shrimp to make this ravioli that's bursting with buttery goodness. Not only is the dish delicious, but it won't break the bank.

You can serve this saucy ravioli with your favorite bread to soak up all of the savory juices. Or, since the ravioli is basically a complete meal (carbs, cheese, and protein) all that's needed is a simple tomato and mozzarella salad to round out this Italian delight.

A surprise ingredient in the filling packs a ton of flavor and gives the perfect texture for the ravioli interior. Buttery crackers add a level of salty, umami flavor while helping absorb the garlic and lemon flavors in the filling. It's an ingredient that's often seen in stuffed shrimp, so it just makes sense!