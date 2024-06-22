Lemony Shrimp Scampi Ravioli Recipe
Succulent shrimp enrobed in a blanket of homemade pasta and dipped in a vat of lemon, garlic, and white wine sauce is the perfect summery, romantic dinner. It's all of your favorite shrimp scampi flavors wrapped in a delicate package. As a bonus, you don't need a massive amount of shrimp to make this ravioli that's bursting with buttery goodness. Not only is the dish delicious, but it won't break the bank.
You can serve this saucy ravioli with your favorite bread to soak up all of the savory juices. Or, since the ravioli is basically a complete meal (carbs, cheese, and protein) all that's needed is a simple tomato and mozzarella salad to round out this Italian delight.
A surprise ingredient in the filling packs a ton of flavor and gives the perfect texture for the ravioli interior. Buttery crackers add a level of salty, umami flavor while helping absorb the garlic and lemon flavors in the filling. It's an ingredient that's often seen in stuffed shrimp, so it just makes sense!
Gather the shrimp scampi ravioli ingredients
Homemade ravioli starts with a homemade pasta dough. We use a mix of semolina and all-purpose flour for sturdiness in this pasta dough. Salt, chopped parsley, eggs, and olive oil are also added to the dough ingredients. The eggs give the dough a nice golden color while also providing elasticity.
The filling begins with cooking the raw shrimp in butter with garlic, lemon zest, and more parsley. Then, you'll add crushed cracker crumbs, ricotta cheese, and Parmesan cheese to the cooked shrimp. Salt and pepper are also added, to taste.
The scampi sauce for the ravioli comes together with sauteed lemon zest, garlic, and butter. White wine, chicken broth, and heavy cream finish the sauce. Parmesan cheese adds extra creaminess and a nice salty bite to finish. A blitz of lemon zest and more chopped parsley add color and zing to the dish.
Step 1: Make the ravioli dough
Make the pasta dough: Combine the semolina and all-purpose flour on a clean surface and form a well in the center.
Step 2: Add the eggs and seasonings
Add the olive oil, salt, and chopped parsley, and crack all of the eggs into the well.
Step 3: Whisk the eggs
Using a fork, whisk the eggs until well beaten.
Step 4: Incorporate the eggs
Slowly incorporate the beaten eggs into the flour to form a shaggy dough.
Step 5: Knead the dough
Continue combining the dough by hand, adding water if the dough is too dry.
Step 6: Continue kneading until smooth
Continue kneading for about 8 minutes, until you form a smooth, elastic ball of dough.
Step 7: Chop the filling ingredients
Make the filling: Finely mince 3 garlic cloves and roughly chop the shrimp.
Step 8: Heat the butter
Heat the butter in a large saucepan on medium heat.
Step 9: Cook the shrimp
Add the shrimp and garlic and cook for about 3 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Add the lemon zest to the shrimp and remove from the heat.
Step 10: Crush the crackers
Crush the crackers into coarse crumbs and place in a bowl.
Step 11: Combine the filling
Add the ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, chopped parsley, and the shrimp mixture to the cracker crumbs. Mix to combine.
Step 12: Divide the dough
Cut the ball of dough into 6 smaller pieces.
Step 13: Roll out the dough
On the large setting of your pasta roller, roll a piece of the dough flat.
Step 14: Fold the dough
Fold the dough into thirds and roll again through the largest setting.
Step 15: Continue rolling the dough
Continue rolling the pasta through each subsequently smaller setting until a thin sheet is formed.
Step 16: Arrange the filling
Add 2 tablespoons filling onto the dough sheet. Repeat, leaving 1 inch between each mound.
Step 17: Wrap the filling
Fold the dough over the filling, press the dough around the filling, and seal.
Step 18: Cut the ravioli
Using a fluted cookie cutter, cut the ravioli into half moon shapes.
Step 19: Place the ravioli on a baking sheet
Repeat with the remaining dough sheets, then set the cut ravioli aside.
Step 20: Boil water
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 21: Boil the ravioli
Add 6–8 ravioli to the pot and boil for 3 minutes, or until the ravioli float. Repeat until all of the ravioli are cooked.
Step 22: Make the sauce
Make the scampi sauce: Heat the salted butter in a large saucepan with the lemon zest, minced garlic, and chopped parsley until fragrant.
Step 23: Add wine
Add the white wine and cook on medium-high heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.
Step 24: Add the chicken broth and heavy cream
Add the chicken broth and heavy cream to the pot and cook until heated through. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 25: Add the ravioli
Add the Parmesan cheese and the cooked ravioli to the pot. Cook until heated through and the sauce has thickened.
Step 26: Garnish
Serve with more Parmesan cheese and lemon zest, if you wish.
- For the pasta dough
- ¾ cup semolina flour
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- 4 large eggs
- For the filling
- 3 garlic cloves
- 8 ounces raw, deveined shrimp
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 14 butter crackers
- ¾ cup ricotta cheese
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- For the scampi sauce
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
What other sauces can you serve with shrimp scampi ravioli?
Succulent and buttery shrimp scampi ravioli can be complemented by so many different sauces. We're looking to keep the flavor profile in the lemon, garlic, and cream realm, so an Alfredo sauce with a hint of lemon would work especially well. A bright and springy basil pesto will help bring out the flavors of the filling and ravioli dough. Simple browned butter and a shaving of Parmesan cheese are an easy accent to the more complex ravioli.
Red sauces, such as marinara or vodka sauce, can also work with this ravioli but could be a bit overwhelming for the delicate filling. Meat sauces should also be avoided. However, adding more shrimp to any of the sauces above would make for a welcome addition. Additional shrimp can be cooked in the sauce or separately and then added to the sauce. You can't have too many shrimp!
What parts of this homemade ravioli can I make ahead of time?
The beauty of homemade ravioli is that although they are a labor of love, many of their components can be made in advance. The filling and ravioli dough can be prepared ahead of time, which will save you a lot of time and decrease the mess in your kitchen on the day you are serving.
You can make the filling and the sauce up to three days in advance and store them in the refrigerator in airtight containers. The pasta dough itself does not last very long in the refrigerator before becoming discolored from the fresh parsley in the dough, so it's best to make this only one day in advance.
Once you have assembled the ravioli and placed them on a semolina-dusted baking sheet, they can be placed in the freezer for a flash freeze. This means that you freeze them for a few hours until they are hard and then place them in freezer bags. This prevents them from sticking together in the freezer. It also makes it much easier to just remove a few ravioli to boil at a time — perfect for dinner for one.