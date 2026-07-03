Spicy Mini Corn Dog Muffins Recipe

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These spicy mini corn dog muffins feel like the ultimate adult treat. They have a definite kick to them from the jalapeño and spicy crema, alongside a sweetness from the corn muffins, and a meaty savoriness from the beef dog. Each fun-sized muffin is texturally-layered, and so fun to eat that kids love them, but with enough subtle spice to be very moreish for grown-ups.

As a recipe developer and blogger, as well as a mom of two young children, I often struggle to find dishes that we can all agree on. What the kids want to eat feels boring, and what we want to have for dinner sometimes seems overly adventurous for their palates. These spicy mini corn dog muffins manage to bridge the gap, without leaving anyone complaining, though my kids sometimes skip the sauce in favor of ketchup.

A corn dog may not seem like something you want to eat outside the fairgrounds, and sure, you may be used to store-bought corn dogs, some of which can be better than others. You may even think you cracked the code on elevating corn dogs with a few select touches. But once you make them yourself in muffin form, with our additions of fresh and pickled jalapeño, and the delicious, cooling, spicy, and tangy crema accompanying them, you'll start to see why these spicy mini corn dog muffins belong in your snack routine.