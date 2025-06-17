10 Ways To Use Watermelon In Your Summer Cocktails

When the sun's out and the temperatures start to soar, 'tis the season of the watermelon. As summer promises such prolific bounties of produce, it can be hard to pick one fruit as the sole symbol of summer. Still, when it comes to cocktail-worthy ingredients, the watermelon has certainly earned its blue ribbon position.

With so many watermelon cocktail ideas to create, it's easy to forget about the vast number of watermelon varieties available. But whichever type ends up in your glass, no fruit's easier to work with ... nor yields such delicious summertime drinks.

When incorporating watermelon into your summer cocktails, it's best to look for melons at peak ripeness. That's because the goal is to transport that fresh fruit flavor from the flesh and into your glass. As a seasoned bartender, I've compiled a list of ten different uses for adding watermelon to your drinks, all without making a sticky, watery mess of yourself in the process.