Keep This In Mind When Muddling Fruit For Your Next Cocktail

One of the most effective ways to infuse your cocktail with the vibrant, fresh flavor of fruit is through muddling — gently mashing up the fruit in your glass. The art of muddling lies in the ability to extract the flavors and essence from your chosen fruit without introducing any bitterness from the pith (of citrus) or the peels of other fruits. The tool you choose for the task matters. While you could use a rounded, smooth-ended muddler or any number of kitchen tools to do the crush, a muddler with a textured bottom, similar to a meat mallet, is the most effective way to get the job done so you can get on with sipping your drink.

The rough texture of the right muddling tool helps to grip your fruit and release the maximum juice with the least amount of strain on the bartender's wrist. This is especially true when you're making drinks with lots of muddled citrus, like the Brazilian national cocktail, caipirinha. Pressing and twisting are much more effective when your muddler does some of the hard work for you. This works for tough fruits like pineapple and firm apples, but also softer fruits. Take a classic peach-whiskey smash, for example. Just a minute or two of muddling with a rough tool will puree the soft peach but leave the lemon peel merely bruised enough to contribute juice and lemon oil without the bitter pith flavor.