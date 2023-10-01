Don't Believe This Myth About Your Drinking Glasses

There are a lot of complications around alcohol, and drinkware is definitely one of them. The panoply of drinking glasses leads to a lot of questions and confusion as to what their individual purpose is, and the assumption that there must be reasons beyond just looks for the existence of drinking vessels as different as the Collins glass and martini glass. Those thoughts are not totally misplaced; the glass you are drinking from does serve some practical purposes beyond moving liquid to your mouth, but all that consternation is a little overdone. Tasting Table reached out to Mandy Naglich, food journalist, Advanced Cicerone, and author of "How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering and Savoring Life," for her expert opinion on drinking glasses, and she dispelled a pretty commonly held myth that should help you relax a bit when picking out your drinkware.

Naglich told us that beyond the basics, "a lot of what you hear about glassware doesn't impact flavor all that much." A common claim is that certain drinking and cocktail glasses push liquids to different parts of your mouth. But according to Naglich, that isn't really important. She says, "The 'tongue map' that assigned different flavors to different regions of the tongue has long been debunked," and since that is true, she adds, "It doesn't really matter where the glass guides the liquid."