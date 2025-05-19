Don't Toss That Mealy Watermelon — Do This Instead
Nobody likes mealy watermelon. You expect a juicy crunch and bursting flavors, but get an overripe mess with a bland taste and a dry texture instead. That said, these are not warning signs of a watermelon going bad; it is still edible (albeit much less enjoyably so). Mealy watermelon isn't the lost cause we think it is, and rather than throwing it out right away, you can always salvage it. When life gives you mealy watermelon, just blend it up and turn that grainy disappointment into a refreshing beverage.
Unsurprisingly, the blender is your mealy watermelon's one-step transformation. All it takes is a few other ingredients and the willingness to try. You can hardly detect the mushiness when it's masked by the frosty ice, taking on a whole new kind of textural charm. Even without the ice, it's still a good way to take away one of the watermelon's biggest foibles. Those smooth swirls are accompanied by a revamped flavor, because why settle for a pale imitation of watermelon's usual sweetness when you can dress it up instead? A squeeze of citrus, a pinch of spice, or a splash of dairy, and you can barely tell the watermelon isn't freshly ripe. The creative avenue is wide open, and that's your key to having fun with mealy watermelon.
Think beyond a simple slushy
A watermelon slushy is undoubtedly the first thing that comes to mind, and why wouldn't it? It's just the cooling beverage you need whenever the heat is unbearable. From this easy base stems a world of cocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages. A liquor of choice, lime juice, and maybe even coconut milk will have you sipping on a creamy frozen watermelon cocktail in no time. This fruity, summery twist works for pretty much anything you have in mind — frosé, daiquiri, frozen mojito, frozen margarita, or even a piña colada.
It also goes without saying that watermelon smoothies and milkshakes are always good choices. You can even throw in other fruits like mango or strawberry to diversify the taste profile, or use yogurt, ice cream, and other creamy ingredients to thicken the consistency. With lightness as the main criterion, you'll surely love watermelon agua fresca. This classic Mexican drink highlights watermelon's hydrating essence, sometimes with the help of a zingy lime wedge, a sweetener, salt, or a sprig of mint.
Going beyond the drinks horizon are desserts and sometimes, even soups. We simply can't forget about watermelon sorbet and how its icy spoonfuls soothe the palate. Similarly, popsicles are another delight made entirely from blended watermelon. On a more savory note, gazpacho makes a gorgeous light meal or side dish. While tomato is the traditional choice, watermelon brings a refreshing touch. No need to worry about subpar flavors, either. When you've got vinegar, onion, garlic, and spices in the mix, there's no room for tastelessness.