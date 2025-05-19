Don't Toss That Mealy Watermelon — Do This Instead

Nobody likes mealy watermelon. You expect a juicy crunch and bursting flavors, but get an overripe mess with a bland taste and a dry texture instead. That said, these are not warning signs of a watermelon going bad; it is still edible (albeit much less enjoyably so). Mealy watermelon isn't the lost cause we think it is, and rather than throwing it out right away, you can always salvage it. When life gives you mealy watermelon, just blend it up and turn that grainy disappointment into a refreshing beverage.

Unsurprisingly, the blender is your mealy watermelon's one-step transformation. All it takes is a few other ingredients and the willingness to try. You can hardly detect the mushiness when it's masked by the frosty ice, taking on a whole new kind of textural charm. Even without the ice, it's still a good way to take away one of the watermelon's biggest foibles. Those smooth swirls are accompanied by a revamped flavor, because why settle for a pale imitation of watermelon's usual sweetness when you can dress it up instead? A squeeze of citrus, a pinch of spice, or a splash of dairy, and you can barely tell the watermelon isn't freshly ripe. The creative avenue is wide open, and that's your key to having fun with mealy watermelon.