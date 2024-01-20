For Even Better Mojitos, Add Pureed Fresh Fruit Into The Mix

A classic mojito — which typically consists of white rum, club soda, mint, lime, and sugar — is a refreshing and delicious cocktail just as it is. However, if you want to switch it up, it also tastes amazing if you add a fruit flavor. If you want to make a fruit-flavored mojito, you may think that you'll need to acquire a flavored syrup to make it happen, which is certainly an option, but the better method is to add pureed fresh fruit.

For example, Tasting Table's recipe for a watermelon mojito includes fresh watermelon on the ingredient list; the watermelon is simply blended up, then mixed with the other ingredients. With this method, the fruit flavor will be much more natural and fresh. There will even be some pulp included in the drink after the puree — although, if you want a pulp-free drink, you can run the puree through a fine-mesh strainer. This method works with just about any fruit, so your flavored mojitos don't have to stick to just watermelon. Pineapple, strawberry, mango, raspberry, and blackberry are all great options to puree for the purpose of upgrading a classic mojito.