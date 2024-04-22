The Easy, 2-Ingredient Watermelon Sherbet You'll Be Eating All Summer

When the warmer days hit, there's nothing quite like a sweet, cold treat to beat the heat. Thankfully, the path to delicious summer refreshment is short. With only two ingredients, you have all you need to make the pick-me-up dish that will soften the scorching rays of the midday sun.

Take your pick: Blend frozen cubes of watermelon with yogurt or frozen watermelon and sweetened condensed milk in your food processor. If your sweet tooth is strong and demanding, you can add your choice of sweetener to turn up the saccharine volume. You can also punch up your creation with a sprinkle of chili powder and a squeeze of lime. Splashes of booze can be included to steer the creation into a more mature, cocktail-inspired direction. Once your easy sherbet is made, you'll have a convenient treat to spoon into when cravings strike. Your fruit sherbet will keep for two weeks, if you don't eat it before then.