One of the best ways to level up a charcuterie board is to thread ingredients onto skewers for petite, bite-sized hors d'oeuvres. With skewers, you can ditch the mess of a crumbly cracker, curating bites for guests to grab without even needing a plate. Skewers also present a creative way to showcase cured meats like prosciutto, and they offer the opportunity to use fruits and vegetables that you wouldn't normally find in the board format. All of this inspiration came in handy when crafting this mojito melon prosciutto skewers recipe, one that channels those charcuterie vibes all in a convenient, handheld appetizer.

Melon is arguably the star fruit of summer, making appearances in summery cocktails, desserts, side dishes, and brunches all season long. Melon's porous, watery-but-dense inner flesh allows for a myriad of creative uses like infusions, which submerge the fruit in cocktail ingredients like rum and simple syrup, as I've done in this mojito-inspired recipe. The melon absorbs the flavor (and some of the alcohol), creating a unique burst of boozy fun in every bite. By pairing mojito-infused watermelon and cantaloupe with prosciutto and cheese, you can have an all-in-one cocktail hour built on simple, easy-to-eat handheld skewers.