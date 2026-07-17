Baked oatmeal might be your new favorite breakfast for many reasons. It's delicious, it's versatile enough to serve warm in the winter or cold in the summer, it's full of fiber and will keep you satisfied until lunch, and the ingredients are super healthy. Oats are famous for their cholesterol-lowering effects, and the health benefits of blueberries are notable; they contain powerful antioxidants called anthocyanins that have been shown to reduce inflammation and diabetes risk while increasing cognitive and cardiac health. What's not to love?

Sometimes a bowl of oatmeal is too much to cook from scratch on busy mornings when you're trying to get out the door, so perhaps the most convincing reason for choosing this meal is convenience. If you have time, you can certainly bake it fresh and enjoy it right away, but it's really perfect for making in advance and even for prepped breakfasts for the week. If you're worried that leftover oats will be a soggy, unappetizing mess, think again.

In this blueberry baked oatmeal recipe, the mixture of oats, chia seeds, two kinds of fruit, nuts, spices, almond milk, and baking powder bakes up into textured, layered, sweet, and savory slices that satisfy with every bite. It holds together without eggs, making it entirely plant-based, and it's naturally and subtly sweetened to leave you room to increase the sweetness to your taste if desired. Remember this recipe when you need a terrific, healthy, and best of all, time-saving breakfast, brunch, snack, or even dessert.