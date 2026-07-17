Blueberry Baked Oatmeal Recipe
Baked oatmeal might be your new favorite breakfast for many reasons. It's delicious, it's versatile enough to serve warm in the winter or cold in the summer, it's full of fiber and will keep you satisfied until lunch, and the ingredients are super healthy. Oats are famous for their cholesterol-lowering effects, and the health benefits of blueberries are notable; they contain powerful antioxidants called anthocyanins that have been shown to reduce inflammation and diabetes risk while increasing cognitive and cardiac health. What's not to love?
Sometimes a bowl of oatmeal is too much to cook from scratch on busy mornings when you're trying to get out the door, so perhaps the most convincing reason for choosing this meal is convenience. If you have time, you can certainly bake it fresh and enjoy it right away, but it's really perfect for making in advance and even for prepped breakfasts for the week. If you're worried that leftover oats will be a soggy, unappetizing mess, think again.
In this blueberry baked oatmeal recipe, the mixture of oats, chia seeds, two kinds of fruit, nuts, spices, almond milk, and baking powder bakes up into textured, layered, sweet, and savory slices that satisfy with every bite. It holds together without eggs, making it entirely plant-based, and it's naturally and subtly sweetened to leave you room to increase the sweetness to your taste if desired. Remember this recipe when you need a terrific, healthy, and best of all, time-saving breakfast, brunch, snack, or even dessert.
Gather your blueberry baked oatmeal ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need rolled oats, chia seeds, salt, baking powder, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. The spices you'll need are ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cardamom. If you don't have all those spices, just use the ones you have. Even just cinnamon would be delicious. The recipe calls for almond milk, but you can use any plant-based milk you prefer, or dairy milk. Soy milk is a good choice if you'd like to add extra protein. Finally, make sure you have unsweetened applesauce, fresh blueberries, and chopped pecans.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Mix the dry ingredients
Place the oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, salt, and baking powder in a bowl and stir until evenly combined.
Step 3: Transfer the mixture to a baking dish
Transfer the oat mixture to a greased 9x9-inch square baking dish.
Step 4: Whisk the wet ingredients
Add the almond milk, unsweetened applesauce, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the now-empty bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 5: Add the blueberries and nuts
Stir in the blueberries and the pecans.
Step 6: Pour the liquid in the baking dish
Pour the liquid mixture over the oats in the baking dish and stir gently to mix. Level the mixture with the back of a spoon.
Step 7: Bake the oats
Bake for 35-45 minutes until the edges are browned.
Step 8: Serve the blueberry baked oatmeal
Let the baked oatmeal cool for 10 minutes before serving. It can also be served at room temperature or cold after chilling.
What pairs well with baked oatmeal?
Blueberry Baked Oatmeal Recipe
In this blueberry baked oatmeal recipe, oats, chia seeds, and pecans bakes up into textured, layered, and sweet slices that will get you through the week.
Ingredients
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ginger
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 ½ cups almond milk
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
- ¼ cup maple syrup or more if desired
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- ½ cup chopped pecans
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Place the oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, salt, and baking powder in a bowl and stir until evenly combined.
- Transfer the oat mixture to a greased 9x9-inch square baking dish.
- Add the almond milk, unsweetened applesauce, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the now-empty bowl and whisk to combine.
- Stir in the blueberries and the pecans.
- Pour the liquid mixture over the oats in the baking dish and stir gently to mix. Level the mixture with the back of a spoon.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes until the edges are browned.
- Let the baked oatmeal cool for 10 minutes before serving. It can also be served at room temperature or cold after chilling.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|276
|Total Fat
|11.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.7 g
|Total Sugars
|15.6 g
|Sodium
|271.3 mg
|Protein
|6.3 g
How long can I store baked oatmeal for meal prep?
You may know that making overnight oats is a convenient way to prep breakfast for a few days, but it turns out there's another contender for the post of most deliciously convenient make-ahead breakfast: baked oatmeal. Baked oatmeal and overnight oats have a key difference: the time in the oven allows the oats to absorb moisture, which means that the baked version has a crispy top and bottom and is solid enough to slice. It's excellent for meal prep, and it will last longer than overnight oats, which are softer and can turn mushy after a few days.
You have a few options for prepping ahead with baked oats. If you prefer to eat it freshly baked, then just follow the recipe up until the baking step. Cover the baking dish and refrigerate it overnight. Take it out in the morning while you preheat the oven, bake, and enjoy.
You can also prep the whole recipe ahead, baking and all. Let it cool, cut it into slices, and refrigerate them, either together or wrapped separately. The slices will keep for 5-7 days, so you can have a ready-to-grab meal for each morning of the work week. If you have more people to feed, double the batch and bake it in two baking pans. If you have leftovers or want to prep further ahead, you can freeze slices for up to three months.
How can I customize this oatmeal bake?
You can choose to customize this recipe by adding additional fruit. Blueberries pair well with other berries like strawberries and blackberries, as well as peaches, apricots, bananas, pears, and rhubarb. Choose your favorites to mix it up. You could choose a sweet and a tart apple to give the dish more depth, or sub in mashed banana or pureed pear for the applesauce the recipe calls for. Shredded coconut, dried fruit, seeds like pumpkin or sunflower seeds, and lemon zest would all be tasty additions. While the recipe calls for pecans, other nuts like walnuts or macadamia nuts would be equally good.
I've chosen to sweeten this dish with a little maple syrup, but if granulated sugar, brown sugar, or coconut sugar is more your thing, then go for it. For an extra sweet and rich upper surface, drizzle the mixture with melted butter and sprinkle raw sugar on top before baking.
A good time to add ingredients to level up the dish is right before serving it. A simple drizzle of extra maple syrup is always delicious. Or, spread blueberry jam on top of a slice for sweetness and color, especially if you're serving it warm. For a special touch, decorate a serving with whipped cream, whipped coconut cream, or vanilla yogurt. Finally, garnishing the dish with fresh blueberries would provide a nice contrast to the cooked ones inside.