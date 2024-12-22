The Grab-And-Go Oatmeal Breakfast That Should Replace Your Overnight Oats
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but following the tenet doesn't mesh well with busy schedules, relegating us to quick recipes like overnight oats. We turn to the dish frequently thanks to the simple prepping process — just mix the oatmeal and milk in a jar, along with your choice of toppings. If you want a breakfast that's easier to transport, though, baked oatmeal is the better option.
Oatmeal is rich with protein and fiber, making it a top breakfast choice. Though you may be used to spooning the creamy food from a jar or bowl, there are easier ways to consume it. Baked oatmeal takes on the flavors of overnight oats and puts it into a compact block that you can slice up and carry on the go. The hearty dish is tender and moist, with a slightly crisp exterior. Like overnight oats, you can prepare the dish the evening before, allowing it to bake in the oven as you wind down for the night or get ready for the next day.
Making it is simple — just start by mixing the oats with baking powder, sugar, and a pinch of salt. You don't need to blend the oats, but recipes like our peanut butter and roasted banana baked oatmeal do so for a cake-like texture. Combine the dry ingredients with eggs, milk, and melted butter before spooning it into a greased baking dish. Heat the oats at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
Sweeten your baked oatmeal with these delicious additions
Other than the ease of the dish, the best part about baked oatmeal is all the ways you can spruce it up with your favorite ingredients. Fruity, bright flavors and baking spices make the dish taste a little more like dessert, which is always a welcome treat in the morning. Berries always work well with the grains, and based on your preference, you can use fresh or dried fruits. Toss some chopped strawberries and blueberries into the batter, along with a vanilla extract and lemon zest.
Using jam is another take on fruity baked oatmeal that gives the breakfast a deliciously tender texture. Mix some ground cloves and nutmeg into the batter, then add dollops of cranberry chia jam across the surface of the oatmeal for a rich and spiced, yet tangy, taste. For a more tropical flair, stir coconut flakes, ground ginger, and macadamia nuts into the batter before topping it off with some pineapple jam.
You can even take notes from your favorite overnight oat recipes when making the baked breakfast. Fall fruit and cocoa overnight oats have a deep, chocolatey flavor that translates well when turned into hearty baked oats. Sprinkle cocoa powder and cinnamon into the batter, along with half of the chopped dark chocolate, oranges, pomegranate seeds, dried cranberries, and pumpkin seeds. Once the batter's in the baking dish, sprinkle the rest onto the surface to give the oatmeal a colorful exterior of caramelized fruits.