The Grab-And-Go Oatmeal Breakfast That Should Replace Your Overnight Oats

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but following the tenet doesn't mesh well with busy schedules, relegating us to quick recipes like overnight oats. We turn to the dish frequently thanks to the simple prepping process — just mix the oatmeal and milk in a jar, along with your choice of toppings. If you want a breakfast that's easier to transport, though, baked oatmeal is the better option.

Advertisement

Oatmeal is rich with protein and fiber, making it a top breakfast choice. Though you may be used to spooning the creamy food from a jar or bowl, there are easier ways to consume it. Baked oatmeal takes on the flavors of overnight oats and puts it into a compact block that you can slice up and carry on the go. The hearty dish is tender and moist, with a slightly crisp exterior. Like overnight oats, you can prepare the dish the evening before, allowing it to bake in the oven as you wind down for the night or get ready for the next day.

Making it is simple — just start by mixing the oats with baking powder, sugar, and a pinch of salt. You don't need to blend the oats, but recipes like our peanut butter and roasted banana baked oatmeal do so for a cake-like texture. Combine the dry ingredients with eggs, milk, and melted butter before spooning it into a greased baking dish. Heat the oats at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Advertisement