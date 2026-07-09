What Happens If You Eat Blueberries Every Day

Fruit is widely regarded as a healthy, fresh, whole food that we should all include in our every day diet. But blueberries are considered especially good for you, with a wide range of beneficial components. We interviewed Kelsey Kunik, a registered dietitian, for her expertise on the health benefits of adding blueberries to your daily diet.

"Blueberries are an incredible source of antioxidants and plant compounds that play an important role in disease prevention," says Kunik. "They're particularly high in anthocyanins, a group of antioxidants associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cognitive impairment due to their powerful anti-inflammatory effects." Antioxidants benefit brain functions like memory and cognition, and can help with the prevention of mental decline as we age. Blueberries are also low in calories and have a fairly low glycemic index, so they're fine for diabetics, too. Even if you're watching your sugar intake for other reasons, blueberries are a low-sugar fruit that still provides plenty of sweetness and helps improve insulin sensitivity.

Kunik also says that the fiber and anthocyanins in blueberries both support heart health. She cites research (done by the University of East Anglia and Harvard) that "suggests that eating one cup of blueberries daily for six months was linked to improvements in arterial stiffness and blood vessel function, most likely related to their high anthocyanin content."