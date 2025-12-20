Why You May Want To Ditch White Sugar And Switch To Coconut Or Palm Sugar

In recent years, fat has been replaced by sugar as public health enemy No. 1, with cases of obesity and diabetes continuing to spiral. Yet the human palate craves sweetness. So it's no wonder people have been on the hunt for alternatives to the common table sugar that is associated with a wide variety of health issues.

Refined table sugar, or sucrose, has basically no vitamins, minerals, or fiber, leading to its reputation for adding "empty calories." Cooks may also want to consider sugar's glycemic index, or a measure of how carbohydrates affect blood sugar. After a meal of high-glycemic-index foods, blood sugar spikes can cause brain fog, and over time, they can contribute to diabetes and heart disease.

Enter palm sugar, which includes sugar made from coconut, date, and palmyra palms. Palm sugars in general contain various vitamins and minerals because they are less refined than table sugar. These sugars are also generally slightly lower on the glycemic index than white sugar. Because coconut sugar has become so popular, it's worth exploring this particular palm sweetener, which has long been used in Southeast and South Asian foods, but has only recently become more popular on health food store shelves in the West.