11 Things Publix Does Better Than Trader Joe's

If there's one thing that annoys me to no end about Trader Joe's, it's the fact that the store seems to want to wrap everything in plastic, including the produce. There's no need for tomatoes to come in a plastic bag. Not only is it incredibly wasteful to wrap everything in plastic, but it also prevents you from selecting the specific items you want.

For example, when I pick out avocados, I try to look for ones that are at various stages of the ripening process. I select one that's already pretty soft so I can eat it the next day alongside ones that are still hard and unripe, so they'll be ready later. But since Trader Joe's sells a lot of its produce all lumped together and wrapped in plastic, I can't be as selective as I want to be. Yes, Trader Joe's announced a few years ago that it would cut back on its plastic use, but I still see a ton of plastic in the produce section.

At Publix, though, you won't run into the same problem. I've found that a lot of its produce is sold individually, so you can select exactly what you want without worrying about contributing to a ton of extra plastic waste. So, whether you want more control over the fruits and veggies you buy or you're just interested in cutting down on your plastic consumption as much as possible, Publix might be a better place to shop.