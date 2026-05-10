16 Publix Bakery Breads, Ranked From Worst To Best

If you live in the Southeast, in the state of Florida in particular, you've probably come in contact with one of the most beloved regional grocery stores: Publix. In addition to receiving praise for its cleanliness and aesthetic layout, the Publix deli and bakery section is often showered with love. In fact, few grocery store bakeries enjoy as devoted a fanbase as Publix does. One reason for this is that the Publix bakery makes its bread in-house. Fresh daily loaves are the standard, not the outlier.

Still, it can be hard to parse out which loaf is worth your hard-earned cash, especially in an era of rampant grocery inflation. With that in mind, I tried several Publix bakery breads and ranked them based on their texture, taste, value, and versatility to see which ones are worth a spot in your bread box. From rolls to baguettes, this is how the Publix baked goods battle royale turned out.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.