The Popular Grocery Chain That Makes Its Sandwich Bread From Scratch
There's truly nothing like a Publix sandwich, or as they're more popularly known, a Pub sub. Even if they do for some reason take a notoriously long time to make, they're always worth it. But, what is it that makes them so good in the first place? Some might say it's the selection of meats and cheeses, others could say it's the balanced way selections are layered and the unlimited ways in which they can be customized, including the option to add in chopped chicken fingers. These are all equally valid and sound explanations, however, none of them would make any discernible difference if it weren't for the fresh-baked bread they get sandwiched between. That's the real magic of a Pub sub.
The Publix bakery has been baking fresh bread from scratch every day since 1957, including options like French bread and baguettes, Chicago hard rolls and hoagies, pan Cubano, sourdough, five grain Italian, and white mountain bread. While you can buy loaves to take home and make your own sandwiches, it's definitely worth getting the deli staff to make one for you. When ordering a sandwich, many of these bread options are also available in the form of a sub roll, including the white mountain, Italian five grain and Cuban. There's also always the option to order your sandwich as a wrap.
The Pub sub menu and how to customize your order
Publix has made its sandwich counter menu one of the most customizable and dietarily inclusive of all grocery store delis. First off, it's divided into a few different categories: Chicken tender subs (of which there are several options), classic subs, Boar's Head deli meat subs (7 million pounds of which were recalled in July), specialty subs, vegetarian subs, wraps, and sandwiches (including a healthily stacked corned beef or turkey reuben on rye). One of the most popular options is the classic Publix chicken tender sub, which is made with breaded chicken tenders and served on white bread, but there are plenty of well-selling deli meat sandwiches, too. Those include classics like the Publix Italian sub served on the Italian 5 grain, the Publix deli ultimate sub, and the Publix turkey sub, both served on white bread.
Most of the Publix deli sandwiches also come in a Boar's Head version, in which the deli meat is switched out. Of course, no matter what sandwich you order, you will have endless options when it comes to customizations. But, aside from being able to order your sandwich as a salad (with no bread required!) or wrap, add bacon, omit onions, and get it toasted among other endless requests, customers also have vegetarian proteins and dairy-free cheeses to choose from. All Publix sandwich stations are stocked with plant-based deli slices from Unreal Deli and vegan cheese that you can use to make any sandwich vegan, vegetarian, or dairy-free, on top of many other vegetarian subs on the menu.