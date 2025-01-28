The Popular Grocery Chain That Makes Its Sandwich Bread From Scratch

There's truly nothing like a Publix sandwich, or as they're more popularly known, a Pub sub. Even if they do for some reason take a notoriously long time to make, they're always worth it. But, what is it that makes them so good in the first place? Some might say it's the selection of meats and cheeses, others could say it's the balanced way selections are layered and the unlimited ways in which they can be customized, including the option to add in chopped chicken fingers. These are all equally valid and sound explanations, however, none of them would make any discernible difference if it weren't for the fresh-baked bread they get sandwiched between. That's the real magic of a Pub sub.

The Publix bakery has been baking fresh bread from scratch every day since 1957, including options like French bread and baguettes, Chicago hard rolls and hoagies, pan Cubano, sourdough, five grain Italian, and white mountain bread. While you can buy loaves to take home and make your own sandwiches, it's definitely worth getting the deli staff to make one for you. When ordering a sandwich, many of these bread options are also available in the form of a sub roll, including the white mountain, Italian five grain and Cuban. There's also always the option to order your sandwich as a wrap.