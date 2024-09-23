The Best Pan Cubano Bread Substitute For Delicious Cuban Sandwiches

One of the most integral parts of a pan Cubano is the "pan" itself. Spanish for "bread," the pan used to make a Cubano has a thin, slightly crunchy exterior and a soft, compressible interior with a flavor that complements the other ingredients in the classic sandwich, which typically includes savory pork and ham, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and mayo. Although the proteins and other Cuban sandwich toppings often vary, there is one thing that's always the same — and that's the pan. A perfect Cuban sandwich is all about the bread. But if anyone knows what to grab in a pinch, it's the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., Michelle Wallace.

"The best alternative to pan Cubano is a french baguette," chef Wallace told Tasting Table. "The main difference between the two is the addition of lard to the pan Cubano dough. Both have a crusty exterior perfect for toasting and a soft interior crumb that can hold the flavors and ingredients of the Cuban very well," she explained. While pan Cubano can also be made from vegetable shortening, not only is a French baguette an ideal substitute for your usual Cuban sandwich, but it's also a perfect option for vegans and vegetarians — one that doesn't sacrifice taste or texture. Obviously, you're going to have to make some more substitutions to achieve a Cuban sandwich that's completely vegetarian. But if you can substitute the bread, you can substitute anything.