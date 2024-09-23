The Best Pan Cubano Bread Substitute For Delicious Cuban Sandwiches
One of the most integral parts of a pan Cubano is the "pan" itself. Spanish for "bread," the pan used to make a Cubano has a thin, slightly crunchy exterior and a soft, compressible interior with a flavor that complements the other ingredients in the classic sandwich, which typically includes savory pork and ham, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and mayo. Although the proteins and other Cuban sandwich toppings often vary, there is one thing that's always the same — and that's the pan. A perfect Cuban sandwich is all about the bread. But if anyone knows what to grab in a pinch, it's the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., Michelle Wallace.
"The best alternative to pan Cubano is a french baguette," chef Wallace told Tasting Table. "The main difference between the two is the addition of lard to the pan Cubano dough. Both have a crusty exterior perfect for toasting and a soft interior crumb that can hold the flavors and ingredients of the Cuban very well," she explained. While pan Cubano can also be made from vegetable shortening, not only is a French baguette an ideal substitute for your usual Cuban sandwich, but it's also a perfect option for vegans and vegetarians — one that doesn't sacrifice taste or texture. Obviously, you're going to have to make some more substitutions to achieve a Cuban sandwich that's completely vegetarian. But if you can substitute the bread, you can substitute anything.
With a French baguette, Cuban sandwiches can be anything you want
Once you substitute the pan Cubano in a Cuban sandwich, the doors open to substitute just about anything else. There are many variations of Cuban sandwiches — While an all-out Cuban sandwich includes ham and pork, some use everything from bacon and turkey to egg omelet and fried snapper. Mustard and mayonnaise are almost always included, too, but sometimes, you might come across something different — something like the Elena Ruz sandwich that pairs cream cheese and strawberry jam with turkey. Any of these examples can be used as inspiration for the Cuban sandwiches that you make at home. And given chef Wallace's explanation, you can make them on a French baguette should you ever not be able to get your hands on the traditional pan Cubano.
But if you're opting for the baguette because you're a vegetarian or vegan, some of the best meat alternatives include using a combination of king oyster mushrooms for the pork and a plant-based turkey alternative such as Tofurkey or the deli slices from Unreal Deli. Then, sub in your favorite dairy-free cheese and vegan mayonnaise. You can also pair other alternatives with the baguette to recreate other Cuban sandwich variations, such as JUST Egg or plant-based cream cheese. With a baguette as your Cubano vehicle, there are really no rules.