10 Publix Subs, Ranked

There are plenty of reasons that Publix is considered one of the most beloved regional grocery store chains. In 2025, Publix was included in several USA Today's 10 Best Reader Choice Award lists, taking fifth in Best Grocery Store Deli, seventh in Best Grocery Store Bakery, and 10th in best Grocery Store Prepared Food. As one of the top-regarded sections of the grocery store, the Publix Deli has a secret weapon that keeps customers loyal and happy: the Pub Subs. These sandwiches easily give fast casual restaurants like Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's a run for their money.

Shoppers can get fresh, pressed, or toasted versions of classic sub sandwiches made with bread that's baked in-house by Publix. The white deli-style sub rolls in particular, which ranked very high on my Publix bakery bread ranking, make every sandwich that much tastier. If you're feeling extra fancy, you can take your sub to premier levels and make sure your meats and cheese are all Boar's Head brand. But even that extravagance is unnecessary considering the solid quality of Publix's regular in-house meats and cheese. Still, not every Pub Sub is created equal.

To help you grab the best sub from the Publix deli, I tried 10 of the most popular and traditional options, from a beefy meatball sub to a completely meatless "turkey" club. With value, taste, and texture as my main qualifiers, here's how each sandwich shook out in the line-up.