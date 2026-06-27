10 Publix Subs, Ranked
There are plenty of reasons that Publix is considered one of the most beloved regional grocery store chains. In 2025, Publix was included in several USA Today's 10 Best Reader Choice Award lists, taking fifth in Best Grocery Store Deli, seventh in Best Grocery Store Bakery, and 10th in best Grocery Store Prepared Food. As one of the top-regarded sections of the grocery store, the Publix Deli has a secret weapon that keeps customers loyal and happy: the Pub Subs. These sandwiches easily give fast casual restaurants like Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's a run for their money.
Shoppers can get fresh, pressed, or toasted versions of classic sub sandwiches made with bread that's baked in-house by Publix. The white deli-style sub rolls in particular, which ranked very high on my Publix bakery bread ranking, make every sandwich that much tastier. If you're feeling extra fancy, you can take your sub to premier levels and make sure your meats and cheese are all Boar's Head brand. But even that extravagance is unnecessary considering the solid quality of Publix's regular in-house meats and cheese. Still, not every Pub Sub is created equal.
To help you grab the best sub from the Publix deli, I tried 10 of the most popular and traditional options, from a beefy meatball sub to a completely meatless "turkey" club. With value, taste, and texture as my main qualifiers, here's how each sandwich shook out in the line-up.
10. Chicken Tender Sub
This is one of the most popular and expensive subs available at Publix. With this in mind, I expected this sandwich to impress not only with portion size but also with flavor. I can confirm that this sub is practically overflowing with chopped chicken tender bits, leaving hardly any room for my additional toppings of provolone, lettuce, and tomatoes. But that generous portion of chicken also spells the downfall of this sub.
If you can score a fresh batch of Publix's bone-in fried chicken, you'll know it's some of the best grocery store-made fried chicken out there. However, the fried chicken tenders don't share the same scrumptious qualities. These tenders suffer from both over breading and under seasoning, making each bite of the sandwich a dry, bland slog. Before I get accused of sabotaging this dish by forgetting sauce, please know that I had it doused in ranch dressing. Honestly, I'd need at least a cup's worth of sauce and an extra helping of melted cheese to make this arid sub work. I don't believe any sub protein should have to hide behind toppings or condiments, and that goes double for a more pricey chicken tender protein. In the end, this is the only sub on the list that I couldn't eat more than a bite or two of.
9. Deli Meatless Turkey Club Sub
Though I'm not a vegetarian or vegan, I firmly believe a meat-free meal shouldn't entail a dip in quality for either flavor or texture. The Meatless Turkey Club Sub comes complete with Unreal Deli Roasted Turkey, Lightlife Smart Bacon, Chao Vegan Cheese, and vegan ranch dressing. I finished mine off with some lettuce and tomato for a bit of fresh crunch.
While this isn't the worst vegetarian sandwich I've ever had, it's still a major step down from the best on offer (looking at you, Panera Mediterranean Veggie). Most of what drags this item down is the off-putting texture of the faux meat and cheese. The mildly nice flavor is overshadowed by an overly chewy and bouncy mouthfeel. Still, this ranks slightly higher than the Chicken Tender Sub because of the vegan ranch dressing and moister texture. The tasty ranch helps make it just a hair more palatable, and I don't consider it nearly as dry as the chicken tender sub. Either way, I won't be going out of my way to order this meat-free option again.
8. Cuban Sub
As a Florida-founded grocery store chain, it's unsurprising that the deli has a Cuban sub on offer. This uniquely Florida invention is typically served with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a bit of mustard on Cuban bread before getting a nice hot press. The Publix version is made much the same way, sans the classic Cuban bread.
I desperately wanted to love this, especially because it would be much more convenient to have a good option served at my local Publix rather than having to travel all the way down to Miami for an authentic Cuban sandwich. Unfortunately, each element, from the ham to the cheese, comes off as a mediocre version of the original. The combination of Publix Sweet Ham and Publix Spanish-Style Pork made the sandwich taste slightly sweet rather than salty. Plus, because the meat and cheese were so mild, the pungent bits of mustard and pickle overwhelmed the other flavors. Sure, this tastes better than the prior two subs, but you can't just slap the title "Cuban" on any old porky sandwich and call it a day. This pale imitation does a great disservice to the name, so it ranks low.
7. Chicken Salad Sub
Chicken salad — or any mayonnaise-based salad filling for that matter — can be a divisive sub selection since it is often unfairly associated with food poisoning. Still, I'd argue that there's nothing more refreshing than a chicken salad sandwich if executed properly. With this sandwich, all the minor elements, like the bread and veggie toppings, were perfectly adequate. But could the chicken salad pass muster?
For me, this is possibly the most average chicken salad I've ever had. I like that there's a pronounced flavor and crunch of celery, but that's the only mark to distinguish it from any other chicken salad out there. The rest is a generic blend of mayo, mild seasoning, and the odd vegetable. Besides lacking any individuality, I didn't care for the micro-shredded chicken, preferring the type with visible chunks like the one you can get at Whole Foods – the top store-bought chicken salad out there. More enjoyable than the subs I've already mentioned but still suffering from blandness, this sub falls into the bottom half of this ranking.
6. Italian Sub
The Italian Sub has quite a few rabid fans on Reddit, and once I read the ingredient list, I thought I could understand why. This sub features a holy trinity of classic Italian meats (capicola, genoa salami, and tavern ham) finished off with slices of provolone (though you can pick another cheese). All in all, I had some pretty high expectations with this sub. Alas, while it didn't exactly fall flat, it certainly didn't meet my lofty standard.
What makes this sandwich rank on the lower end is that it suffers from unfavorable comparisons to the Italian sandwiches I could get at Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, and other sub shops. While this sub is considerably cheaper than the others, I found that to be directly reflected in the pitiful amount of meat I got on my sandwich. Skimpy filling aside, the meat I did have also lacked the level of richness, saltiness, and spiciness I'd come to expect from an Italian sub. While I still considered this sub good enough to be in the middle of the pack, I think there are much bigger and better Italian sandwiches elsewhere.
5. Ham Sub
I'm not typically a fan of ham, as it can often be too salty, too sweet, or an unbearable blend of both. With such a wide range of quality, it can feel like turkey or roast beef are infinitely safer options. But hear the good news, sub lovers: Publix seems to carry the one true Goldilocks of hams at its deli. Unlike the Publix Cuban sandwich, which features the sweet ham, Publix's plain ham sub features the more savory tavern ham.
Boy, does the right ham selection make all the difference here. Paired with provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a bit of mayo, this simple sub was one of the more enjoyable ham sandwiches I've ever had, thanks to its well-balanced salt and smoky richness. While it didn't completely convert me from my turkey-and-roast-beef comfort zone, I still have to give it a place in the prized top five Publix subs.
4. Turkey Sub
The traditional turkey sub often gets a bad rap for being safe and a trifle boring. But in its defense, a good lunch doesn't always need to be adventurous or bold. Sometimes, what you really need is a bit of predictable comfort in the form of a basic sandwich. At the Publix deli, basic never has to mean bland, and the turkey sub proves the rule.
The meat in question is slices of Publix Deli Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, a versatile protein that doesn't need to hide behind smoke, maple glazes, or cracked black pepper. My first bite of this humble sandwich reminded me that a turkey sandwich can outshine a more complicated order when executed properly. Take the Publix Italian Sub. Though it sported more exotic meats, I didn't get nearly as much filling or quality as I did from the unassuming turkey sub. I'd also argue that it's harder to pull off a nuanced turkey sub than it is to get a good ham sandwich. For those reasons, the turkey sub remains near the top echelon of my ranking.
3. Roast Beef Sub
Much like ham, roast beef can be a dodgy sub order. You risk getting slices of sinewy beef that either taste like a salt lick or lack any personality at all. Even though it's a prime meat that fetches a higher price, roast beef can be more disappointing than that tried-and-true turkey slice. But, again, the Publix deli excels at nailing the sub sandwich fundamentals.
If the ham is good and the turkey great, the roast beef is revelatory. This sub didn't suffer from any of the typical pitfalls of a beef sandwich, like a dry, stringy texture or disturbingly grey appearance. The Publix Top Round Roast Beef was fresh and juicy, complemented perfectly by the slightly sweet sub roll, refreshing lettuce, and the tang of the mayo. It's easy to see why this remains my husband's favorite Pub Sub, who is a lifelong Florida resident and a Publix devotee. Still, I think two more subs rank slightly better in terms of comfort and quality.
2. Deli Ultimate Sub
What's better than a roast beef sandwich from Publix? A roast beef sandwich with all the extra bells and whistles, aka the Publix Deli Ultimate Sub. Featuring turkey, tavern ham, and roast beef — a truly magical trio if I do say so myself — the ultimate sub gets the second-to-highest spot on this list thanks to a truly decadent line-up of deli fillings.
Sure, I could do with a bit more meat in this sub, much like the Italian, but the meat that is there is absolutely stellar. The ham brings the smoke, the roast beef adds umami richness, and the turkey tosses in a bit of understated charm. Layered on top of each other, I was surprised at how well they played together, enhancing the whole rather than dissolving into a chaotic din of competing flavors. While I like the ham, turkey, or roast beef subs on their own, the ultimate gives you the best of all worlds for a cold deli sub. Only one sub does it better — and that one's toasted.
1. Homestyle Beef Meatball Sub
I'm embarrassed to say that my general experience with meatball subs has been limited to soggy sandwiches I've bought at gas station-based Subways on road trips. The meatball sub has been my comfort food sandwich for a while, even if quality never really factored in. I figured that this Publix version would fit the same pattern.
Admittedly, this didn't look too promising as it was being made. The pre-made meatballs were cut from a plastic packet and popped into a toaster oven before being ladled onto the bread with a few cheese slices. But believe me when I tell you, do not judge this meaty book by its cover. With only three main elements (meatballs, marinara sauce, and cheese), this sub blew all other subs out of the water. Pun absolutely intended.
The slow-cooked tomato sauce was creamy and rich, not just a glorified blended tomato puree, and the meatballs were properly seasoned and perfectly tender. As one of only two hot sandwiches I ordered, this sub greatly benefited from that light toasting. The bread took on a crunchier dimension and a nuttier flavor profile while the provolone melted just enough for an epic cheese pull. Plus, the portion size was truly generous here, making this one of the most filling sandwiches on the list. While several other subs were delicious, none gave me the additional warm-and-fuzzies that this comfort classic did. This is the Pub Sub I'll crave for years to come.
Methodology
For sandwich selection, I consulted popular recommendations and reviews found on Reddit, Yelp, and the Publix website. I also looked to include a diverse range of sub options, including a vegetarian choice. In addition, I made sure the selected sandwiches were not a part of specialty menus or limited-time offers subject to geography or season.
To keep my tasting relatively neutral, I tried each sub with plain white bread. Unless the recipe clearly excluded certain toppings (like the meatball sub and the Cuban), I had only lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese as toppings. Mayonnaise was the main condiment, except for mustard on the Cuban and the ranch on the chicken tender sub. I refrained from ordering any of the Boar's Head upgrades and stuck to the Publix brand meats, cheeses, and other fillings. Unless stated otherwise, no sub was toasted or pressed.
During the tasting, I evaluated each sandwich on the taste, texture, and quality of its fillings, as well as the amount of ingredients provided. I also looked at cost-to-value, ensuring sandwiches met the price point with integrity. For comparison, I considered how it stacked up to fast-casual deli restaurants like Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, and Firehouse Subs in both quality and cost. I also compared it to other grocery deli sandwiches, like those available at Sprouts or Whole Foods.